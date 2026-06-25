Trash Pandas Stay Perfect in Second Half with 4-2 Win

Published on June 24, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (2-0, 37-33) used a three-run fourth inning to defeat the Columbus Clingstones (0-2, 28-37) 4-2 on Wednesday night at Synovus Park, taking a 2-0 lead in the six-game series. With the victory, Rocket City improved to 2-0 to begin the second half and will have a chance to move five games over .500 for the first time this season on Thursday.

The Trash Pandas wasted little time grabbing the lead. Nick Rodriguez and Raudi Rodriguez opened the game with back-to-back singles before Tucker Flint drove home Nick Rodriguez with a groundout, giving Rocket City a quick 1-0 advantage.

Eybersson Polanco (W, 3-3) made his second consecutive start and fourth of the season after moving into the rotation following Ryan Johnson's promotion to the Angels. The 22-year-old Venezuelan worked around two baserunners in the first inning, retired the side in order in the second, and surrendered just a solo home run to Patrick Clohisy in the third as Columbus tied the game at 1-1.

Rocket City answered immediately with the decisive rally in the fourth. Flint drew a leadoff walk against Columbus starter Brett Sears (L, 2-2), and Caleb Bartolero followed with a single to put two aboard. Jake Munroe then delivered an RBI single for his second Double-A hit, Anthony Scull followed with another run-scoring single, and Juan Flores capped the inning with an RBI knock of his own to give the Trash Pandas a 4-1 lead.

Sears was charged with four earned runs on eight hits over 4.0 innings while walking one and striking out seven.

Polanco settled in from there, completing 5.0 innings to earn his first victory since May 22. He allowed just one run on two hits, walked two, and struck out two in another efficient outing.

Veteran left-hander Blake Weiman made his Trash Pandas debut in the sixth inning. After allowing a leadoff double to Ambioris Tavarez, Weiman responded by striking out the next two batters before Jordan Groshans singled home Tavarez with two outs, trimming Rocket City's lead to 4-2.

Lucas Mahlstedt (H, 5) worked a scoreless seventh inning, allowing one hit while striking out two. Leonard Garcia (H, 9), making his Southern League-leading 25th appearance, struck out the side in a perfect eighth before Kenyon Yovan (S, 6) retired the Clingstones in order in the ninth to secure Rocket City's second straight win.

Yovan and Luke Murphy have now combined for 20 saves in 23 opportunities this season, the most by any bullpen tandem in Minor League Baseball.

Bartolero led the offense, reaching base three times and finishing 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Before leaving the game in the fourth inning, Scull went 1-for-2 to extend his team-best hitting streak to seven games, while newcomers Munroe and Flores each recorded a hit and an RBI for the second consecutive game since joining the Trash Pandas.

The Trash Pandas continue the first series of the second half on Thursday in Columbus, Georgia, with game three of a six-game series against the Atlanta Braves affiliate, Columbus Clingstones, at Synovus Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:06 pm CT with Rocket City sending RHP Ryan Costeiu (5-3, 6.27) to the mound against RHP Ryan Costeiu (5-3, 6.27) for the Clingstones. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field for a two-week homestand beginning June 30 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, followed by a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts from July 7-12. The homestand is highlighted by an Independence Day Weekend celebration packed with promotions and fireworks. Fans can enjoy Superhero Night and a Patriotic Sprocket Bobblehead Giveaway on July 1, a Youth Patriotic Jersey Giveaway on July 2, and specialty patriotic jerseys with a postgame jersey auction benefiting First Stop, Inc. on July 3. The holiday festivities culminate with back-to-back nights of postgame fireworks on July 3 and Independence Day, July 4, presented by SAIC.







Southern League Stories from June 24, 2026

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