Blue Wahoos Stadium to Host White Tie Rock Ensemble this November

Published on June 24, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced Wednesday that the White Tie Rock Ensemble, a Pensacola-based music group, will host "Hits and Home Runs - A Night of Classic Rock" at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Friday, November 13.

This concert marks the second-ever rock concert at Blue Wahoos Stadium after White Tie Rock Ensemble previously played the venue in October 2020.

"We can't wait to return to Blue Wahoos Stadium and dance under the stars with a night of classic rock," said the band's bass guitarist Jon Clark. "The best view in Minor League Baseball will make for a great festival setting, both for our longtime fans and for people seeing us for the first time."

Tickets are available now at bluewahooos.com, and various seating options are available, ranging from on-field tables for groups of eight, seating in the Hancock Whitney Club with an included buffet and access to a private charged bar, reserved tickets in the seating bowl, and standing room only.

The show begins at 7:00 p.m. CT.

For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to create memorable experiences.







Southern League Stories from June 24, 2026

Blue Wahoos Stadium to Host White Tie Rock Ensemble this November - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

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