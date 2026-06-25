Shuckers Hold off Late Biscuits Rally to Earn 8-7 Win

Published on June 24, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Xavier Isaac of the Montgomery Biscuits rounds the bases

(Montgomery Biscuits) Xavier Isaac of the Montgomery Biscuits rounds the bases(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits nearly erased an early six-run deficit but came up one run short in an 8-7 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday night at DABOS Park.

Biloxi (37-30) struck first in the second inning when Jacob Hurtubise lined an RBI single to right field to score Mike Boeve. A wild pitch later in the frame brought home Eric Brown Jr. to make it 2-0.

The Shuckers added three more runs in the third. Brown Jr. drove in Andrew Fischer on a forceout before Hurtubise delivered the big blow, a two-run triple to left field that pushed the advantage to 5-0.

Montgomery (35-36) got on the board in the bottom of the third when Brayden Taylor lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Gregory Barrios to cut the deficit to 5-1.

Biloxi answered immediately in the fourth as Blake Burke launched a two-run homer to center field, extending the lead to 7-1.

The Biscuits began chipping away in the bottom half of the inning when Xavier Isaac connected on a solo home run to left field, his 13th of the season, making it 7-2.

Burke added an RBI single in the fifth to restore a six-run cushion at 8-2 before Montgomery mounted its comeback.

In the sixth, Kenny Piper blasted a two-run homer to left-center field, scoring Jadher Areinamo and trimming the deficit to 8-4. An inning later, Taylor lined an RBI single to right to score Barrios, making it 8-5.

The Biscuits pulled within one in the eighth. Isaac launched his second solo homer of the night, his 14th of the season, before Mac Horvath ripped an RBI double to left that scored Piper and cut the Biloxi lead to 8-7.

Montgomery brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth but could not complete the comeback.

The Biscuits finished with 12 hits, led by Isaac, who went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBI. Piper added two hits, including a two-run homer, while Émilien Pitre collected three hits and Horvath drove in a run with his 12th double of the season. Taylor recorded two RBI, and Barrios scored twice.

Jacob Hurtubise paced Biloxi's offense with four hits, including a triple, and three RBI. Blake Burke went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI as the Shuckers totaled 12 hits.

Jackson Baumeister (2-3) took the loss after allowing five runs on six hits over 2.2 innings. Chris Clark surrendered three runs over 2.1 innings of relief, while Jonny Cuevas and Jackson Lancaster combined for four scoreless innings to keep Montgomery within striking distance.

Biloxi reliever Sam Garcia (2-2) earned the win after a scoreless fifth inning. Stiven Cruz recorded the final six outs for his third save despite allowing two runs in the eighth.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) from June 23-28 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from June 24, 2026

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