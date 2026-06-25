Shuckers Continue Offensive Masterclass in Montgomery for 8-7 Win

Published on June 24, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers first baseman Blake Burke

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers first baseman Blake Burke(Biloxi Shuckers)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (37-30, 2-0) continued to pour it on offensively in another win matched up against Montgomery Biscuits (35-36, 0-2) on Wednesday evening at DABOS Park. The Shuckers have beaten the Biscuits in both games this series on the back of 13 runs and 25 total hits between the two contests.

The Shuckers plated a pair of runs in the second after a Jacob Hurtubise RBI-single and a wild pitch that brought home Eric Brown Jr. Three more runs went on the board for Biloxi in the third after an RBI-groundout by Brown. Jr and a 2-run triple from Hurtubise to make it 5-0. The Biscuits cut into the early deficit in their half of the third with a Brayden Taylor sacrifice fly. In the fourth, the Shuckers tacked on two more on Blake Burke's team-leading 16 th blast of the season. Montgomery answered with a solo homer of its own in the home half from Xavier Issac. An inside-out RBI-base knock by Burke in the fifth increased the lead to 8-2. Kenny Piper put the Biscuits back in the ballgame with a two-run long bomb in the sixth which made it 8-4. Montgomery made it one run closer in the seventh with an RBI-single by Brayden Taylor. In the eighth, the Biscuits continued to rally with two more runs on Xavier Issac's second home run and a Mac Horvath RBI-double.

Jacob Hurtubise (4-for-5) headlined the offense, tying a career-high with four hits and drove in three runs. Blake Burke (3-for-5) tallied a trio of hits and RBIs as well. Josh Adamczewski (2-for-4) and Mike Boeve (2-for-4) also broke through for multi-hit nights.

Sam Garcia (2-1) got his second win of the season, with Jackson Baumeister being handed the loss, and Stiven Cruz (2.0ip, 2 k) collecting his third save. Garcia (1.0ip, 0r, 1k) was the lone Shuckers arm to not allow a run.

The Shuckers are back in action against the Biscuits on Thursday evening at DABOS Park. Jaron DeBerry (5-3,4.13) toes the bump for Biloxi with Santiago Suarez (3-2, 5.58) starting on the other side for Montgomery. The Shuckers aim for at least a series split when first pitch takes place at 6:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.