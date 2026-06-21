Shuckers, Clingstones Postponed Due to Unplayable Field Conditions

Published on June 20, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Columbus Clingstones have been postponed on Saturday at Keesler Federal Park due to unplayable field conditions. The resumption of Friday's game has been moved to Sunday at 2:35 p.m. Gates will open at 2:00 p.m. Sunday's regularly scheduled game will follow after the completion of Friday's game, and is scheduled for seven innings. Saturday's regularly scheduled game has been canceled.

Due to the cancellation of Saturday's game, the Shuckers magic number to clinch the First Half South Division title is one. The Shuckers can clinch the division tonight with losses from Pensacola and Birmingham.

The Shuckers finish the first half with Family Sunday presented by Chicken Salad Chick. The Shuckers will host Toy Story Jersey Night for Father's Day, complete with specialty jerseys, music and more. The jerseys are available for auction and can be bid on HERE until June 21st at 6:30 p.m. All fans can enjoy the Shuckers Sunday Value Menu, available at the main concessions stands during the game. Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Between games, fans can visit the Shuckers Shop for player autographs. Fans can stay after the game for Kids Run the Bases and Catch on the Field.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from June 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.