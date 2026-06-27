Missed Opportunities Cost Trash Pandas in Shutout Loss to Columbus

Published on June 26, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (2-2, 37-35) were shut out for the third time this season on Friday night, falling 6-0 to the Columbus Clingstones (2-2, 31-37) at Synovus Park. Rocket City had its chances throughout the night but stranded nine runners on base and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position while dropping its second straight game.

Trash Pandas starter Austin Gordon entered his final June start as one of the Southern League's hottest pitchers, but Columbus broke through early. After Gordon worked around a leadoff walk in the first inning, Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. doubled in the second before Ambioris Tavarez delivered an RBI single to give the Clingstones a 1-0 lead.

Columbus added to its advantage in the third inning after opening the frame with five consecutive hits. Drew Compton singled home a run before Kilpatrick followed with another RBI single. With Gordon unable to record an out in the inning, left-hander Lucas Knowles was called upon to make his Trash Pandas debut. Knowles escaped the jam with the help of an inning-ending double play, limiting the damage to three runs. Gordon (L, 1-6) finished his team-leading 15th start, allowing three runs on seven hits over 2.0-plus innings, walking three and striking out four.

Knowles, originally drafted by the Nationals in 2019, settled in nicely over the final four innings. The left-hander allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits while walking two and striking out four. Columbus stretched its lead to 5-0 in the fifth on a leadoff home run by Brookman before taking advantage of two walks and a throwing error to plate another run.

Chris Cortez followed with a scoreless seventh inning, allowing one hit, before Jordan Groshans capped the scoring with his 11th home run of the season, a solo shot off Kenyon Yovan in the eighth.

Rocket City threatened multiple times but could not deliver the timely hit. The Trash Pandas put multiple runners on base in four different innings, including loading the bases with one out in the second. Columbus starter Lucas Braun (W, 2-4) worked through command issues, walking four while allowing five hits over 5.0 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. Four Clingstones relievers combined for four hitless innings to complete the shutout.

At the plate, Raudi Rodriguez reached base twice, finishing 1-for-3 with a walk, and has now reached safely in 10 of his last 11 games. Jake Munroe went 1-for-4 and has recorded a hit in each of his first four games since joining Rocket City on Tuesday.







Southern League Stories from June 26, 2026

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