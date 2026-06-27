Montgomery Splits Friday Twin Bill with Biloxi Shuckers

Published on June 26, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits at bat

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits at bat(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits split Friday's doubleheader against the Biloxi Shuckers at DABOS Park, riding Jadher Areinamo's early two-run homer to a 6-3 victory in Game 1 before Biloxi answered with a 6-3 win in Game 2 to salvage a split of the twin bill.

Game 1 Box Score

The Biscuits used an early two-run homer from Jadher Areinamo and timely offense in the middle innings to defeat the Biloxi Shuckers, 6-3, in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader at DABOS Park.

Montgomery (36-36) wasted no time jumping in front in the opening inning. Brayden Taylor singled and Areinamo followed by launching a two-run homer to right-center field, his 10th of the season, giving the Biscuits a 2-0 lead.

Biloxi (37-31) chipped away in the fourth when Blake Burke connected on a solo home run to right-center, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The Shuckers moved in front in the fifth. Jacob Hurtubise scored on Dylan O'Rae's RBI triple before O'Rae came home on Burke's sacrifice fly to make it 3-2.

The Biscuits answered immediately in the bottom half. Ryan Spikes and Theo Gillen both scored when Xavier Isaac reached on a fielder's choice and a throwing error by shortstop Jesús Made, putting Montgomery back in front, 4-3.

Montgomery added two insurance runs in the sixth. Spikes crushed a solo homer to left-center field for his sixth home run of the season before Gillen lined an RBI double to left, scoring Taylor and extending the lead to 6-3.

The Biscuits totaled nine hits in the victory. Taylor went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while Spikes finished 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored, and an RBI. Areinamo drove in two with his first-inning homer, and Gillen collected his first Double-A double and first Double-A RBI. Isaac added a hit and an RBI.

Santiago Suarez (4-2) earned the win after allowing three runs on eight hits over five innings while striking out five. Hayden Snelsire tossed a scoreless sixth inning with two strikeouts to earn the hold, and Tommy McCollum worked a perfect seventh inning for his fifth save.

Jaron DeBerry (5-4) took the loss after allowing four runs, three earned, over five innings. Biloxi committed the game's lone error, which proved costly during Montgomery's decisive fifth inning.

Game 2 Box Score

The Montgomery Biscuits dropped the second game of Friday's doubleheader, falling 6-3 to the Biloxi Shuckers at DABOS Park. Biloxi scored four runs over the first two innings and never surrendered the lead to split the twin bill after Montgomery claimed the opener.

Biloxi (38-31) struck first in the opening inning. Dylan O'Rae scored on a Blake Burke groundout to give the Shuckers a 1-0 lead.

The Shuckers added three more runs in the second. Matthew Wood led off the inning with a solo home run before Josh Adamczewski lined a two-run double to right field, scoring Mark Coley II and O'Rae to make it 4-0.

Montgomery (36-37) answered in the bottom of the third. Theo Gillen lined a two-run single into center field, scoring Kamren James and Brayden Taylor to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Biloxi extended its lead in the fourth when Coley II connected on a solo homer to left field, pushing the advantage to 5-2.

The Biscuits pulled within two in the fifth as Émilien Pitre launched a solo home run to right-center field, his second homer of the season, trimming the deficit to 5-3.

Biloxi added an insurance run in the seventh. Eric Brown Jr. doubled to center field to score Andrew Fischer and cap the scoring at 6-3.

Jadher Areinamo collected two hits for Montgomery, while Pitre finished 2-for-3 with a home run. Gillen drove in two runs with his third-inning single, and Taylor added a hit and scored a run.

Garrett Edwards (1-7) took the loss after allowing four runs on three hits over two innings. T.J. Fondtain worked three innings of relief and surrendered one run, while Derrick Edington allowed one run over 1.2 innings. Roel Garcia III recorded the final out of the seventh.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) from June 23-28 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from June 26, 2026

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