Wahoos Wallop Lookouts in Series-Clinching Finale

Published on June 28, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos outfielder Emaarion Boyd

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos outfielder Emaarion Boyd(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos didn't need a comeback to win their Sunday series finale against the Chattanooga Lookouts, scoring early and often in a 12-2 victory.

After overcoming a seven-run deficit on Friday and a six-run deficit on Saturday in a pair of impressive wins, the Blue Wahoos jumped ahead in the second inning against Lookouts starter Bryce Hubbart (L, 1-1). Connor Caskenette and Jay Beshears each drew walks, setting the stage for Emaarion Boyd. In his first at-bat since hitting a dramatic game-tying homer in the ninth inning on Saturday night, the Blue Wahoos left fielder launched a three-run shot for an early 3-0 lead.

Fenwick Trimble added a two-run homer in the third inning, his third home run in as many days, to extend the lead to 5-0. Three batters later, Ian Lewis Jr. ripped an automatic double over the right-center wall on a bounce to put Pensacola ahead 6-0.

Blue Wahoos starter Luis Moreno (W, 4-3) took that lead and ran with it, taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning and ultimately turning in a season-high 6.0 innings of two-hit, one-run ball.

Cam Cannarella saw his team-high hitting streak end at 12 games, but he did contribute an RBI with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to extend the Pensacola lead to 8-1. A Cristian Hernández three-run homer in the eighth added more distance, and Trimble ended the scoring by coming in from third base on a passed ball in the ninth inning.

Moreno was relieved by Josh Hejka, Christian MacLeod and Livan Reinoso, who totaled 3.0 effective innings of relief to seal a 12-2 final.

The Blue Wahoos have now won three straight games and scored 12 runs in each of them, ultimately taking four of six in their series against the Lookouts.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos continue their 12-game road trip on Tuesday as they open up a six-game series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. First pitch from Toyota Field is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:30 on Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.

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Southern League Stories from June 28, 2026

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