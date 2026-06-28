Trash Pandas Head Home for Two-Week Homestand After Series Split in Columbus

Published on June 28, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (3-3, 38-36) settled for a split of their six-game series on Sunday afternoon, falling 8-3 to the Columbus Clingstones (3-3, 32-38) at Synovus Park. Columbus slugged four home runs to secure the victory, as Rocket City now returns to North Alabama to begin a two-week, 12-game homestand against Pensacola and Chattanooga starting Tuesday at Toyota Field.

The Trash Pandas got the afternoon off to a positive start. Nick Rodriguez drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on a single by Raudi Rodriguez, and scored on Caleb Bartolero's one-out double into the left-center field gap for a 1-0 lead. Rocket City threatened to break the inning open but left the bases loaded, settling for just one run despite collecting two hits and two walks.

Making his second start of the week, Joel Hurtado (L, 5-3) entered the day leading the Southern League in ERA but ran into trouble as the ball carried well at Synovus Park. Kyle Farmer, playing in his fifth rehab game for Columbus, led off their first with a solo home run before former major leaguer Jordan Groshans added another two-out solo shot to give the Clingstones a 2-1 lead.

Columbus extended its advantage in the fourth with more two-out damage. Ambioris Tavarez opened the inning with a solo home run, and after two runners reached, Logan Braunschweig lined an RBI single to score Dalton McIntyre and make it 4-1.

The Trash Pandas answered with an unearned run in the fifth against rehabbing left-hander Danny Young (W, 1-0). Raudi Rodriguez reached base for the third consecutive plate appearance with a walk and raced home from first when a throwing error by third baseman Jordan Groshans allowed him to score. Young followed opener Herick Hernandez, who limited Rocket City to one run over 4.0 innings while walking four and striking out six.

Hurtado's outing ended after 4.0 innings, his shortest start since May 5. The 25-year-old allowed four runs on six hits, including a season-high three home runs, while walking two and striking out two in his 15th start of the season.

Bryce Osmond took over in the fifth, but Columbus continued to swing for the fences. After two walks to begin the inning, Archer Brookman launched a three-run homer off the left-field scoreboard to stretch the lead to 7-2. Later in the frame, Osmond issued another walk before Will Verdung added an RBI double down the left-field line, pushing the Clingstones' advantage to 8-2.

Osmond allowed four runs on two hits over his relief appearance, walking three and striking out one. Lucas Mahlstedt followed with his third straight scoreless outing by tossing a clean seventh inning, and Carlos Espinosa added a scoreless eighth.

Columbus' bullpen kept the Trash Pandas in check through the middle innings. Shae Schanaman and Blake Burkhalter combined for 3.0 scoreless innings while striking out six before Blane Abeyta entered in the ninth.

Rocket City added one final run in the ninth. Mac McCroskey drew a one-out walk before Nick Rodriguez ripped his Southern League-leading 19th double. Although Raudi Rodriguez was retired for the first time all afternoon on a groundout, McCroskey scored to account for the final 8-3 margin.

Nick Rodriguez extended his hitting streak to five games and his on-base streak to seven games while finishing 1-for-4 with his league-leading 19th double. Raudi Rodriguez went 2-for-4, raising his average back to .300, fourth-best in the Southern League, while scoring his league-leading 58th run. Since June 13, Raudi has reached base safely in 12 of his last 13 games, batting .419 with four home runs, two doubles, 11 walks, and nine RBIs.

The Trash Pandas begin the first leg of their 12-game homestand on Tuesday night at Toyota Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with Rocket City sending RHP Eybersson Polanco (3-3, 2.77) to the mound against RHP Jacob Miller (1-3, 4.34) for the Blue Wahoos. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Tuesday's Promotions:

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your four-legged friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting a local animal charity. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Pet Supplies Drive: Fans are encouraged to donate pet supplies each Tuesday, which will be donated at the end of the season.







Southern League Stories from June 28, 2026

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