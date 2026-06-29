Homer Happy Shuckers Fall Short in Series Finale

Published on June 28, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers third baseman Mike Boeve rounds the bases

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers third baseman Mike Boeve rounds the bases(Biloxi Shuckers)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (39-32, 4-2) hit two home runs, but fell to the Montgomery Biscuits (37-38, 2-4), 4-3 on Sunday night at DABOS Park. The Shuckers used three extra-base hits to secure an early three-run lead, before the Biscuits struck for four unanswered runs to salvage the series finale.

Mike Boeve got Biloxi on the board in the second with a solo blast for his sixth of the season. Andrew Fischer followed suit a frame later in the third with a two-run, 108 MPH, 442 foot mammoth home run to make it 3-0. Montgomery equalized the score in the fifth with three bases-loaded walks, which included base on balls from Noah Myers, Theo Gillen, and Xavier Issac. A sacrifice fly by Daniel Vellojin in the sixth gave the Biscuits a 4-3 advantage.

Andrew Fischer's (1-for-3) homer helped collect a multi-RBI contest. Fischer has four home runs in his first 10 games in Double-A.

Tanner Gillis (3.0ip, 0r, 2k), Sam Garcia (1.1ip, 0r, 2k) and Cameron Wagoner (1.0ip, 0r) each twirled scoreless appearances for a Shuckers pitching staff that only surrendered two hits all evening.

Chris Clark got the win for Montgomery, Ryan Birchard (2-2) took the loss and Jackson Lancaster locked up his first save of the season.

The Shuckers are idle on Monday before they clash with the Chattanooga Lookouts at Keesler Federal Park for six contests beginning Tuesday, June 30. Fans can splash in with specialty 2-for-1 deals on merchandise, food, drinks and more as part of Twofer Tuesday, including two blended cocktails at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar for $18. The first 250 fans will also receive a themed 1776 Shuckers T-Shirt presented by Daigle A/C and Heating. Fans can purchase a 20 oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens as part of Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. First pitch in the series opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from June 28, 2026

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