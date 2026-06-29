Biscuits Rally Past Shuckers to Claim Series Finale, 4-3

Published on June 28, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits await a pitch

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits await a pitch(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits erased a three-run deficit with a four-run rally over the fifth and sixth innings to defeat the Biloxi Shuckers, 4-3, on Sunday afternoon at DABOS Park.

Biloxi (39-32) struck first in the second inning when Mike Boeve led off with a solo home run to right field. The Shuckers extended the lead to 3-0 an inning later after Andrew Fischer launched a two-run homer to right-center field, scoring Josh Adamczewski.

Montgomery (37-38) mounted its comeback in the fifth despite entering the inning without a hit. Gregory Barrios and Ryan Spikes reached before Daniel Vellojin was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Noah Myers drew a bases-loaded walk to force home Barrios, Theo Gillen followed with another bases-loaded walk to score Spikes, and Xavier Isaac worked a third bases-loaded walk to plate Myers and tie the game at 3-3.

The Biscuits took their first lead in the sixth inning. Barrios reached on a walk, stole second, and advanced to third before Vellojin lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, bringing home the go-ahead run for a 4-3 advantage.

Montgomery managed just two hits in the victory, singles by Mac Horvath and Spikes, but drew 10 walks and capitalized on Biloxi's control issues. Barrios scored twice, while Myers, Gillen, Isaac, and Vellojin each drove in a run.

Gary Gill Hill allowed three runs on five hits over five innings, striking out five. Chris Clark (3-2) earned the win with a scoreless sixth inning, Jonny Cuevas tossed two scoreless frames and Jackson Lancaster recorded a scoreless ninth for his first save.

Biloxi starter Tanner Gillis held the Biscuits hitless through three innings before exiting in the fourth with an injury. Anthony Flores, Ryan Birchard (2-2), Sam Garcia, and Cameron Wagoner combined to finish the game, with Birchard taking the loss after surrendering the go-ahead run in the sixth.

Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Knoxville Smokies (Cubs) from July 17-19 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from June 28, 2026

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