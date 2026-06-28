Stones Pound Four Homers in Series-Ending Victory

Published on June 28, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (3-3, 32-38) powered their way to a series-ending victory on Sunday afternoon, launching four home runs in an 8-3 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (3-3, 38-36) at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Rocket City struck first in the opening inning on an RBI double from cleanup hitter Caleb Bartolero. Columbus answered immediately as MLB rehabber Kyle Farmer (1) and Jordan Groshans (12) each connected on solo home runs in the bottom of the first to put the Clingstones ahead 2-1.

The offenses stayed quiet until the fourth inning when Columbus added two more runs on an Ambioris Tavarez (5) solo home run and an RBI single from Logan Braunschweig that scored Dalton McIntyre.

Rocket City scored its second run in the fifth inning after a Jordan Groshans throwing error allowed Raudi Rodriguez to score from first. Their final run came in the ninth inning on a Rodriguez ground out.

The Clingstones broke the game open in the bottom of the fifth, plating four runs. The biggest blow came from Archer Brookman (6), who launched a three-run home run off the scoreboard in left-center field to extend the lead to 8-2.

Columbus' pitching staff shut the door over the final four innings to secure the series' finale and earn a split of the six-game set with an 8-3 victory.

Key Contributors: Farmer (1-for-4, HR, RBI), Groshans (2-for-3, HR, RBI), Tavarez (2-for-4, HR, RBI), and Brookman (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI) all homered for the Clingstones. Groshans drove in at least one run in five of the six games during the series. Dalton McIntyre (2-for-2, 2 BB) reached base in all four of his plate appearances in just his fourth Double-A game.

Notable: Farmer became the first Atlanta Braves rehab player to homer with the Clingstones, doing so in his first at-bat. Columbus won despite allowing the game's first run, marking the first time during the series that the team scoring second came away with the victory. The Clingstones' pitching staff totaled 68 strikeouts over the six-game series against Rocket City.

Next Game (Tuesday, June 30): Columbus at Knoxville, 7:00 p.m. ET at Covenant Health Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:45 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 7): Columbus vs. Birmingham, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:51 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from June 28, 2026

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