City of Columbus and Columbus Clingstones to Host Free Independence Day Drone Show at Synovus Park on July 3

Published on June 29, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The City of Columbus and the Columbus Clingstones invite the community to celebrate Independence Day on Friday, July 3, with a free Independence Day Drone Show presented by Liberty Utilities at Synovus Park.

Gates will open at 6:00 p.m., with a full evening of family-friendly entertainment leading up to the 9:30 p.m. drone show. A live performance by Kit + Char begins at 7:00 p.m., with additional activities including full ballpark concessions, inflatable rides and games, a BBQ Rib Eating Contest presented by Moe's Original BBQ, a Home Run Derby for kids ages 8-12 at the Golden Lot Wiffle Ball Field, Kids Run the Bases, and Atlanta Braves baseball on the Synovus Park videoboard.

"We are honored to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday with a free event for the citizens of Columbus," said Clingstones General Manager Pete Laven. "With the team on the road for Independence Day weekend this year, the Clingstones and the city leaders quickly agreed we still wanted to celebrate together at Synovus Park. We are looking forward to a spectacular evening!"

The event is free and open to the public. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the festivities before the Independence Day Drone Show presented by Liberty Utilities begins at approximately 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit Clingstones.com.







Southern League Stories from June 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.