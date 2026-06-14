Wahoos Tee off on Clingstones in Series-Clinching Win

Published on June 14, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos with a big swing

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos with a big swing(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos wrapped up their weeklong road series against the Columbus Clingstones with an 8-4 win on Sunday afternoon.

Juan Matheus, Jay Beshears, Garret Forrester and Dillon Lewis each went deep, helping the Blue Wahoos secure a series win and apply pressure in the first half South Division playoff race. With one week remaining, they are 1.0 game behind first-place Montgomery pending the results of the Biscuits' Sunday contest.

Luis Moreno (W, 2-3) allowed a first-inning solo homer to David McCabe, the Columbus slugger's league-leading 15th of the season, but turned in another effective start with 5.0+ innings of two-run ball.

The Blue Wahoos got on the board against Clingstones starter Ian Mejia (L, 0-4) in the second inning, using speed and small ball to score a pair of runs. Cristian Hernández was hit by a pitch, stole two bases, and scored when Ian Lewis Jr. stole second and prompted an errant throw to the outfield. Cam Cannarella then laced an RBI single to right field, scoring Lewis Jr. to put Pensacola ahead 2-1.

Matheus hit a two-run homer in the third and Beshears added a solo shot in the fourth, extending the Blue Wahoos lead to 5-1.

The Clingstones chipped away, as Luke Waddell delivered an RBI single in the fifth and sacrifice fly in the seventh, but relievers Kade Bragg and Nigel Belgrave worked out of trouble to preserve the lead. Late homers from Forrester in the eighth and Lewis in the ninth created a four-run cushion for Colby Martin to close out the 8-4 final.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos wrap up the first half with a six-game home series against the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on YurView, Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from June 14, 2026

Wahoos Tee off on Clingstones in Series-Clinching Win - Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.