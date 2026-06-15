Trash Pandas Outlast Rain, Lookouts for Crucial 5-4 Victory

Published on June 14, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (31-30) endured 2 hours and 39 minutes of rain delays on Sunday but emerged with a crucial 5-4 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts (34-29) at Erlanger Park, earning a split of the six-game series. The game was called one out early after heavy rain halted play with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and following a 49-minute delay, weather and field conditions prevented play from resuming.

Tucker Flint capped a tremendous week in Chattanooga by going 3-for-4 with a home run, double, and two RBIs. The veteran outfielder finished the series batting .375 with two doubles, two home runs, and three RBIs.

Combined with Knoxville's loss on Sunday, the victory moved Rocket City to within 2.0 games of first-place Chattanooga in the North Division standings and 2.5 games behind Knoxville with seven games remaining in the first half. All seven games come against Montgomery, beginning Tuesday at Toyota Field.

The game finally got underway after a 1-hour, 50-minute rain delay pushed first pitch from noon to 1:50 pm CT. For the third straight game and fourth time in the six-game series, the Trash Pandas scored first. Nick Rodriguez drew a leadoff walk from Chattanooga starter Kevin Abel (L, 3-4), stole second base, and scored one batter later when Flint lined an RBI single to give Rocket City a 1-0 lead.

The Trash Pandas carried that advantage into the fifth inning behind Austin Gordon, who was making his second appearance of the series. Gordon faced the minimum through four innings, allowing just one hit before Chattanooga broke through in the fifth. Five of the first six Lookouts reached safely, highlighted by RBI doubles from Cam Collier and Cade Hunter and an RBI single from Julio Carreras that put Chattanooga ahead 3-1. Gordon finished his team-leading 13th start after allowing three runs on six hits over 4.1 innings, walking none and striking out five.

Chris Cortez (W, 4-1) entered and recorded the final two outs of the fifth before Rocket City immediately responded in the sixth.

Nick Rodriguez led off the inning with his second home run of the season to trim the deficit to one. Raudi Rodriguez followed with a single, Flint added another hit, and Cole Fontenelle ripped an RBI double down the right-field line to score Raudi and tie the game. Caleb Bartolero then gave the Trash Pandas the lead with an RBI groundout, making it 4-3.

Abel exited after 5.1 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out five.

Cortez retired the first two batters of the sixth before allowing a walk and a single. Manager Joe Kruzel then turned to left-hander Leonard Garcia, who struck out Collier before issuing a walk to Zavier Warren to load the bases. Chattanooga attempted to steal a run when Leo Balcazar broke for home, but Garcia fired to the plate in time to cut him down and end the threat.

Garcia tossed 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing one walk while striking out three before giving way to Eybersson Polanco in the eighth.

The Trash Pandas added an important insurance run in the top of the eighth. Flint continued his big day by launching a solo home run to the opposite field, his sixth of the season, extending the lead to 5-3.

Chattanooga answered immediately when Jay Allen II led off the bottom of the eighth with a solo homer off Polanco to trim the margin back to 5-4.

Luke Murphy (S, 13) took over in the ninth with rain falling steadily. The right-hander quickly recorded a strikeout and a flyout for the first two outs before the weather worsened dramatically. With Murphy ahead in the inning and a 3-0 count on Cade Hunter, torrential rain forced the game into a delay at 4:20 pm CT.

After a 49-minute stoppage, the game was officially called, giving Murphy his Minor League-leading 13th save of the season.

The Trash Pandas return home Sunday night before opening the final series of the first half against the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday at Toyota Field. The day will begin with the completion of the suspended May 31 game, which was halted in the bottom of the eighth inning with one out and the score tied 1-1. Following its conclusion, the regularly scheduled series opener will begin at 6:35 pm. Rocket City is scheduled to start RHP Nate Snead (1-2, 6.08) against Montgomery RHP TJ Nichols (0-2, 8.36). Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Monday Promotions:

Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans ages 18 and older will receive a Hawaiian shirt, thanks to Attain at Bradford Creek

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your four-legged friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting the SARTEC K-9 Unit Search and Rescue. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Pet Supplies Drive: Fans are encouraged to donate pet supplies each Tuesday, which will be donated at the end of the season.







Southern League Stories from June 14, 2026

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