Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza Headlines Shuckers Homestand

Published on June 29, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Fireworks over Keesler Federal Park, home of the Biloxi Shuckers

(Biloxi Shuckers) Fireworks over Keesler Federal Park, home of the Biloxi Shuckers(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - After clinching the First Half South Division title, the Biloxi Shuckers return home to celebrate America's 250 th birthday with a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds). The homestand marks the Lookouts' only trip to Keesler Federal Park this season and marks the return of Zavier Warren, the Shuckers all-time leader in games played, who was acquired by the Reds in the Rule 5 draft during the offseason. Throughout the homestand, fans can access the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, right field beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping free of charge. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase single-game and group packages for the Kloud 7 Yacht Club, offering an upscale indoor-outdoor experience. Kids can run the bases following every game presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

HOMESTAND SPECIAL: FRIED OYSTER BASKET WITH SEASONED SIDEWINDER FRIES (SERVED AT LIGHTHOUSE PIER)

TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 6:35 p.m.

Fans can splash in with specialty 2-for-1 deals on merchandise, food, drinks and more as part of Twofer Tuesday, including two blended cocktails at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar for $18. The first 250 fans will also receive a themed 1776 Shuckers T-Shirt presented by Daigle A/C and Heating. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens as part of Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1, 6:35 p.m.

It's Military Wednesday, presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans can enjoy a variety of deals with Wild Card Wednesday, which includes rotating food, drink and retail deals throughout the season. Prior to first pitch, the Shuckers will also honor the Pearl River Community College baseball and softball programs, which each took home an NJCAA DII National Title this spring. DJ Peauxboi will also perform live in the Corona Premier Tiki Bar.

THURSDAY, JULY 2, 6:35 p.m.

Tiki Thursday, presented by Coca-Cola, Kicker108 and PBR puts the Corona Premier Tiki Bar front and center all night long! Enjoy live music from Katie Jones at the Tiki Bar from 5:30-7:30 p.m., a pregame happy hour, and $2 beers, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products throughout the ballpark. Fans can enjoy the beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone free of charge during the game. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the 'Tiki Thursday Deal', which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance.

FRIDAY, JULY 3, 6:35 p.m.

Celebrate America's 250th birthday with the Shuckers! After the game, the Shuckers will host part one of their annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza with one of the biggest shows of the season. The Shuckers will also make a donation to a local non-profit through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and DJ Howze will perform in the Corona Premier Tiki Bar until 8:00 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 4, 6:35 p.m.

It's back-to-back nights of patriotic fun as the first 1,000 fans will receive an America 250 Commemorative Coin! After the game, the Shuckers will host part two of their annual Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza, with a patriotic-themed show. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and DJ Howze will perform in the Corona Premier Tiki Bar until 8:00 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 5, 5:05 p.m.

The Shuckers conclude their homestand with Family Sunday presented by Chicken Salad Chick. All fans can enjoy the Shuckers Sunday Value Menu, available at the main concessions stands during the game. Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Before the game, fans can visit the Shuckers Shop for player autographs and can stay after the game for Kids Run the Bases and Catch on the Field. It's also the return of Princess Night with an enchanted Sunday at Keesler Federal Park. Fan can enjoy meet-and-greet opportunities with their favorite princess throughout the game. A fearless island Wayfinder is also sailing in for a special appearance.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from June 29, 2026

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