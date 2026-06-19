Biscuits Break out Late to Rout Trash Pandas, 12-3

Published on June 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Biscuits Biscuits give high fives to Kenny Piper after his home run

(Montgomery Biscuits) Biscuits Biscuits give high fives to Kenny Piper after his home run(Montgomery Biscuits)

MADISON, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits erased an early three-run deficit with 12 unanswered runs, using a six-run seventh inning to pull away for a 12-3 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Thursday night at Toyota Field.

Montgomery (33-33) found itself in an early hole after Rocket City (34-31) struck first in the opening inning. Raudi Rodriguez launched a two-run homer to right field to give the Trash Pandas a 2-0 lead.

Rocket City added another run in the third inning when Tucker Flint lined an RBI double to right field, scoring Rodriguez and extending the advantage to 3-0.

The Biscuits finally broke through in the fifth. Mac Horvath and Will Simpson reached ahead of Kenny Piper, who crushed a three-run homer to left field, his seventh of the season, to tie the game at 3-3.

Montgomery took its first lead an inning later. Brayden Taylor singled and advanced into scoring position before coming home on Xavier Isaac's RBI groundout. Moments later, Simpson lined an RBI double into right field to plate Jadher Areinamo and make it 5-3.

The Biscuits blew the game open in the seventh inning. Jhon Diaz and Noah Myers scored on Taylor's two-run single to center field before Simpson followed with a two-run single that brought home Taylor and Areinamo. Piper capped the rally with a two-run single to left, scoring Isaac and Simpson as Montgomery pushed its lead to 11-3.

Montgomery added one final run in the eighth when Isaac singled home Émilien Pitre to complete the scoring.

The Biscuits finished with 15 hits and went 9-for-15 with runners in scoring position. Piper led the offensive explosion, going 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBI. Simpson collected three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs. Taylor finished with two hits and two RBI, while Isaac added two hits and two RBI. Areinamo and Myers each recorded multi-hit games as Montgomery scored 12 runs after being held hitless through four innings.

Jackson Baumeister (2-2) earned the win, allowing three runs on five hits over six innings while striking out seven. Jonny Cuevas tossed a scoreless seventh inning with two strikeouts, and Jacob Kmatz closed the final two frames without allowing a hit while striking out three.

Eybersson Polanco held Montgomery scoreless through four innings before the Biscuits broke through against Jose Gonzalez (3-3), who was charged with five runs in 1.1 innings.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) from June 23-28 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from June 18, 2026

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