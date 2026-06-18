Minor League Baseball Announces Shuckers Schedule Update

Published on June 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Minor League Baseball has announced an updated schedule for the remainder of the Biloxi Shuckers and Columbus Clingstones series at Keesler Federal Park. The teams will play four games over the next three days to finish the series. An updated schedule is below;

FRIDAY, JUNE 19: Doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m... Gates will open at 4:30 p.m... Both games will be 7 innings... Game 2 will be a makeup of Tuesday's rainout

SATURDAY, JUNE 20: Game beginning at 6:05 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 21: Game beginning at 5:05 p.m.

Entering tonight, the Shuckers magic number to clinch the first-half title in the South Division is four, meaning any combination of Shuckers wins and Pensacola Blue Wahoos losses that equal four will clinch the division for the Shuckers. The Shuckers are looking to reach the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from June 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.