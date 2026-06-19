Trash Pandas Unable to Hold Early Three-Run Lead in 12-3 Loss to Montgomery

Published on June 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (34-31) jumped out to a 3-0 lead on Thursday night, but the Montgomery Biscuits (33-33) answered with 12 unanswered runs in a 12-3 victory at Toyota Field. The loss all but eliminated Rocket City from North Division first-half title contention, assuming all remaining games are played as scheduled, while Montgomery snapped an eight-game losing streak. The loss snapped Rocket City's four-game winning streak.

The Trash Pandas struck quickly in the first inning. Nick Rodriguez drew a leadoff walk before Raudi Rodriguez launched a two-run home run down the right-field line to give Rocket City a 2-0 lead. The advantage grew to 3-0 in the third inning after Raudi Rodriguez singled with two outs and later scored on Tucker Flint's RBI double down the right-field line.

Originally scheduled starter Ryan Johnson instead made the start for the Angels against the Athletics in California, forcing Rocket City into a bullpen game. Eybersson Polanco got the nod and was outstanding, facing the minimum over four hitless innings. The Venezuelan right-hander allowed only a fourth-inning walk, which was erased on a pickoff, while striking out five and walking one.

José González (L, 3-3) took over in the fifth, and Montgomery's offense finally broke through. Kenny Piper tied the game with a three-run home run, the Biscuits' first scoring outburst of the series. Montgomery then took the lead in the sixth, scoring twice on an RBI groundout by Xavier Isaac and Will Simpson's second consecutive double, making it 5-3.

After González departed, Lucas Mahlstedt recorded the final two outs of the sixth inning, but the Biscuits put the game away with a six-run seventh. Montgomery sent 10 batters to the plate and collected six singles in the frame, including two-run hits from Brayden Taylor, Will Simpson, and Kenny Piper to extend the lead to 11-3.

The Biscuits added their final run in the eighth inning, capitalizing on a Rocket City error before Isaac delivered an RBI single.

Montgomery starter Jackson Baumeister (W, 2-2) settled in after the early deficit and earned a quality start, allowing three runs over 6.0 innings while walking three and striking out seven. The Biscuits bullpen retired Rocket City over the final three innings without allowing a hit, trimming the Trash Pandas' series lead to 2-1.

Flint went 2-for-3 with his 13th double of the season and has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games. Raudi Rodriguez also finished 2-for-3, belting his team-leading ninth home run while scoring twice, increasing his Southern League-leading run total to 54.

The nine-run defeat matched Rocket City's largest loss of the season. Trash Pandas pitchers surrendered 16 hits, one shy of the club's season high allowed.

The Trash Pandas and Biscuits continue the final series of the first half on Friday night at Toyota Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with Rocket City starting RHP Ryan Costeiu (5-2, 5.70) against Montgomery RHP Santiago Suarez (2-2, 5.91). Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Friday's Promotions:

Friday Night Fireworks: Watch Fireworks light up the night sky over Toyota Field, presented by Alabama Farm Credit.

Bama Butts Night: The backbone of Alabama BBQ is the pork. Smoked low and slow for hours by dedicated individuals, the best bites are always tender and juicy. For one night only, the Bama Butts will hit the field to show off the staple of this state. Our Pitmaster Pig, with his prodigious posterior, is rearing to show off his skills with a smoker and cook you up a hearty rump.

"Best Pork Butt" Sampling and People's Choice Contest: Fans are invited to purchase BBQ sampling ticket packages (limited to 200) to taste the best of our local culinary scene and vote for their favorites. The winning restaurant will receive $1,500 and know that they are the best Butts connoisseur in Alabama! Click HERE to add a sampling pass to your game ticket.

Agriculture Night: This special event, presented by Alabama Farm Credit, celebrates the agricultural community with various themed activities and entertainment, as well as interactive exhibits and booths from local agriculture vendors.

Live Music on the Rock Porch: Jeremy Noble will be performing from 5:00 pm to 6:30.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas will honor a local hero during the game. Fans can submit nominations at trashpandasfoundation.com.







Southern League Stories from June 18, 2026

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