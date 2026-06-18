Homestand Highlights: First-Ever Drone Show on Star Wars Night & Country Night Highlight Series vs Rocket City

Published on June 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones begin the second half of the 2026 season welcoming the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Double-A, Los Angeles Angels) to Synovus Park with a series that includes the alternate identity Refrescos de Fuente, Star Wars Night with a specialty jersey auction, and a Cowboy Hat Giveaway on Country Night to headline a six-game series from June 23-28.

The homestand also features Two Dog Tuesday on June 23, Wet Nose and White Claw Wednesday on June 24th, Thirsty Thursday on June 25th and Kids Run the Bases following the final two games on June 27-28.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, June 23 - Clingstones vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Senior Night (Presented by Spring Harbor at Green Island): Every Tuesday game, fans 65 and older get a special discount at the Box Office.

Columbus Refrescos de Fuente: Celebrate the MiLB's Copa de la Diversion initiative as the Clingstones take the field as the Columbus Refrescos de Fuente! Combining Columbus's nickname, Fountain City, with the city's rich history of soda, we get Fountain Sodas!

Two-Dog Tuesday: Fans can buy one hot dog, get one free throughout the entire game

Baseball Bingo Tuesdays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): NEW FOR TUESDAYS! All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo at Synovus Park on Tuesdays.

Wednesday, June 24 - Clingstones vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by Law Offices of Gary Bruce): Watch the game from your seat with your furry, four-legged companion.

White Claw Wednesday: Fans age 21+ can enjoy White Claws for only $4 through the 4th inning

Thursday, June 25 -Clingstones vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Halfway to Christmas Night: Make your holly jolly way to the ballpark for the true halfway mark to Christmas. $6.00 tickets at the box office by bringing a toy for Santa's Castle

Military Appreciation Night: $6.00 tickets for all active duty and retired military

Thirsty Thursday™: Fans 21 and older can enjoy $3 domestic beers in the W.C. Bradley Backyard.

Friday, June 26 - Clingstones vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Star Wars™ Night: Join us for an intergalactic night at the ballpark! Enjoy on-field specialty Star Wars™ jerseys, characters, and more! Proceeds benefitting the Piedmont Columbus Regional Bill and Olivia Amos Children's Hospital.

First Ever Post-Game Drone Fireworks Show (Presented by Piedmont): Enjoy the first-ever post-game Drone Show at Synovus Park, themed for our Star Wars™ Night.

Saturday, June 27 - Clingstones vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Country Night: Grab your cowboy boots and head down to Synovus Park an enjoy a ballgame filled Country-themed traditions.

Pre-Game Concert (Presented by All Day Peach IPA): Enjoy live music from local favorites, Dixie Red, before the game starting at 4:30PM.

Cowboy Hat Giveaway (Presented by Nutrl): The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Clingstones inspired Cowboy Hat.

Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Raising Cane's): All kids in attendance are invited to run the bases just like the pros following the ballgame.

Sunday, June 28 - Clingstones vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas (1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Peach Shirsey Giveaway (Presented by Georgia Power): The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Peach Clingstones Shirsey.

Family Sunday (Presented by Liberty Utilities): Featuring Family Sunday 4 Pack: New for 2026 - The Clingstones Family Sunday Pack includes 4 Tickets, 4 Hot Dogs, 4 Chips & 4 Drinks for only $60.

Fuzzy's Kids Club (Presented by Chick-fil-A): Kids show your lanyard at box office window for all Sunday Kids Club benefits.

Giving Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): Turn your cherished belongings into valuable resources for those in need. Fans who donate will receive half-price Clingstones tickets to a future game. Donations must be gently used items in good and sellable condition. Some restrictions apply, while supplies last.

Baseball Bingo Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo at Synovus Park on Sundays. The first 10 fans to score a BINGO win a $50 Goodwill gift card.

Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Raising Cane's): All kids in attendance are invited to run the bases just like the pros following the ballgame.







Southern League Stories from June 18, 2026

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