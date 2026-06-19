Game Info & Roster Move: June 18 vs. Montgomery

Published on June 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







ROSTER MOVE:

RHP Ryan Johnson recalled by the Los Angeles Angels

Thursday, June 18, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas (34-30) vs. Montgomery Biscuits (32-33)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Eybersson Polanco (2-3, 3.18) vs. RHP Jackson Baumeister (1-2, 4.66)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Soccer Night Youth Jersey Giveaway: In celebration of the World's biggest soccer event, the first 1,000 kids 12 and under will receive a Trash Pandas Soccer Jersey courtesy of Huntsville Compounding Pharmacy. Members of HCFC will be on hand for in-game promos and to sign autographs.

Throwback Thursday: The revamped Thursdays at Toyota Field in 2026 now include live music. The Triple Play Band will be at the Rock Porch in right field from 5:00 pm to 6:30.

$3 Domestic Draft Beer: Each Thursday this season also includes $3 domestic drafts (Bud Light and Coors Light in the Bullpen Bar, and Budweiser and Yuengling in the Rock Porch).

FOR STARTERS: The Rocket City Trash Pandas continue the final series of the first half on Thursday, against the Montgomery Biscuits (TB) with game three of a six-game homestand at Toyota Field.

PANDAS WIN FOURTH STRAIGHT: The Trash Pandas won their fourth straight game on Wednesday, edging Montgomery 5-4 in a back-and-forth contest that featured four ties and three lead changes. Anthony Scull homered and drove in the game-winning run with a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning, while Nick Rodriguez reached base in all four plate appearances and scored twice. Luke Murphy earned his first win of the season with 2.0 strong innings of relief as Rocket City remained 1.5 games behind first-place Chattanooga with four games remaining.

JOHNSON RECALLED BY ANGELS: Thursday's scheduled starter, Ryan Johnson was recalled by the Angels, and will start the opener of their series in Sacramento against the Athletics. Over four starts for the Trash Pandas, Johnson was 0-1 with a 2.21 ERA, three walks, 25 strikeouts.

GETTING RAUDI: Through 60 games, Raudi Rodriguez, is the only Double-A player with 50+ hits, 50+ runs, 30+ RBIs, 40+ walks, 20+ stolen bases, and a .400+ OBP.

BEST PITCHING STAFF IN MILB: Over the Trash Pandas' last 38 games, since May 3, the pitching staff has a 3.38 ERA, which is tops among full season Minor League clubs.







Southern League Stories from June 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.