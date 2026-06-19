Ryan Johnson Recalled by the Angels from Rocket City

Published on June 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Los Angeles Angels have recalled right-handed pitcher Ryan Johnson from the Rocket City Trash Pandas prior to Thursday night's game against Montgomery. Johnson had been scheduled to start for Rocket City but is expected to start for the Angels tonight against the Athletics in Sacramento.

Johnson becomes the second player this season to earn a direct promotion from Rocket City to Los Angeles, joining outfielder Wade Meckler, who was recalled by the Angels on May 22.

Johnson, 23, was dominant during his stint with the Trash Pandas, posting a 2.21 ERA (5 ER/20.1 IP) across four starts while striking out 25 and walking just three. In his most recent outing on June 13 at Chattanooga, the right-hander worked a season-high 6.1 innings, allowing two runs on six hits, walking none and striking out seven, while throwing a season-high 92 pitches.

The Angels optioned Johnson to Rocket City on May 21. He made his Trash Pandas debut on May 24 against Chattanooga, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings while allowing one hit and striking out four.

Prior to joining Rocket City, Johnson went 0-1 with a 15.12 ERA in four appearances, including three starts, with Los Angeles. He also made three rehab appearances between Low-A Rancho Cucamonga and Triple-A Salt Lake, posting a 3.24 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 8.1 innings.

Johnson made his first Major League appearance and first MLB start on March 30 against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. He was placed on the injured list on April 3 with a viral infection, then returned to the Angels on May 15, when he tossed a scoreless inning against the Dodgers in his first appearance after being activated from the injured list on May 13.

Entering the 2026 season, Johnson was ranked as the Angels' No. 2 prospect by Baseball America and the organization's No. 7 prospect by MLB Pipeline.







Southern League Stories from June 18, 2026

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