Gordon Fans 10, Bartolero Adds Extra Sauce with Grand Slam in 7-1 Win

Published on June 20, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (35-32) broke open a pitcher's duel with a six-run eighth inning on Saturday night, highlighted by Caleb Bartolero's grand slam and J.J. D'Orazio's two-run homer, to defeat the Montgomery Biscuits (34-34) 7-1. The victory eliminated Montgomery from first-half playoff contention and came in front of the third-largest crowd of the season at Toyota Field, 6,513.

Playing as their alternate identity, the Alabama White Sauce, the Trash Pandas honored the tangy barbecue sauce created in 1925 at Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q in nearby Decatur, Alabama.

Rocket City struck first in the third inning. D'Orazio was hit by a pitch from Montgomery starter Garrett Edwards and advanced when David Calabrese reached on an error. Following a pop out, Raudi Rodriguez lined an RBI single to score D'Orazio and give the Trash Pandas a 1-0 lead.

Austin Gordon delivered the best outing of his professional career, overpowering the Biscuits lineup with a career-high 10 strikeouts over 6.0 innings. The right-hander allowed just one run on Brayden Taylor's solo home run in the sixth inning while walking one. Gordon eclipsed his previous career high of nine strikeouts, set last season, and continued a strong June in which he owns a 2.45 ERA, the fourth-best mark in the Southern League this month, along with 26 strikeouts and just four walks.

Edwards matched Gordon for much of the night, allowing one run over 5.0 innings before turning the game over to former Trash Panda and Angels farmhand Chris Clark, who added 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Lucas Mahlstedt took over in the seventh inning and was dominant, striking out five consecutive batters over 1.2 scoreless innings. Luke Murphy (W, 2-0) entered with two outs in the eighth and stranded a pair of runners after working around a walk and a single to preserve the tie.

The game changed dramatically in the bottom of the eighth. Montgomery reliever Tommy McCollum (L, 2-5) issued three consecutive walks with one out to load the bases for Bartolero. After jumping ahead 2-0 in the count, the former Troy Trojan crushed a fastball over the wall in right-center field for Rocket City's first grand slam of the season, turning a 1-1 game into a 5-1 advantage. The homer was his second since being promoted to Rocket City.

The rally wasn't finished. McCollum walked Harold Coll, and two batters later D'Orazio launched his second home run of the series and fifth of the season, a two-run shot that pushed the lead to 7-1.

Murphy retired the side in order in the ninth inning to finish off the victory, earning his second win after recording 1.1 scoreless innings with one walk and one strikeout. As a staff, Rocket City hurlers struck out 16, one shy of a season high, and walked just two on the night.

Raudi Rodriguez reached base safely in all four plate appearances, going 1-for-1 with three walks and an RBI. He extended his hitting streak to seven games and has reached base 13 times in the series, batting 9-for-14 with a double, three home runs, and six RBIs. The Southern League runs leader also raised his batting average to .307, good for third in the league.

Bartolero's grand slam was the first by a Trash Pandas player since Oscar Colás connected for one on August 26 of last season and marked the 13th grand slam in franchise history.

The Trash Pandas and Biscuits continue the final series of the first half on Saturday night at Toyota Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with Rocket City starting RHP Nate Snead (1-2, 6.08) against Montgomery RHP TJ Nichols (0-2, 8.36). Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.







Southern League Stories from June 20, 2026

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