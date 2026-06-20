Game Info: Saturday, June 20 vs. Montgomery: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on June 20, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Saturday, June 20, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup: Alabama White Sauce (34-32) vs. Montgomery Biscuits (34-33)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Austin Gordon (1-5, 5.40) vs. RHP Garrett Edwards (1-6, 4.85)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Saturday Night Fireworks: Stay in your seat after the game, as SportsMED presents a spectacular Fireworks Show!

Alabama White Sauce Night: Born in 1925 at Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q in Decatur, AL, our state's favorite condiment is undoubtedly the tangy taste of Alabama White Sauce. Whether chicken, pork, seafood, or anything else your taste buds desire, this creamy concoction is a Southern sensation. Our Saucy Squirt Bottle Scientist has been honing his craft for 100 years, searching far and wide for the best culinary combinations. The recipe may be a secret, but trust us - it goes great on everything.

"Best White Sauce" Sampling and People's Choice Contest: Fans are invited to purchase sampling ticket packages (limited to 200) to taste the best of our local culinary scene and vote for their favorites. The winning restaurant will receive $1,500 and the title of Alabama's best White Sauce connoisseur! Click HERE to add a sampling pass to your game ticket.

Live Music & Line Dancing on the Rock Porch: The Southern Apostles will be performing from 5:00 pm to 6:30. Line Dancing will start at the Rock Porch at 6:40 pm presented by Rocket City Line Dancing.

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas, playing as the Alabama White Sauce, continue the final series of the first half on Saturday night, against the Montgomery Biscuits (TB) with game five of a six-game homestand at Toyota Field.

TODAY'S STARTING PITCHER: Over three starts so far this month, Austin Gordon has recorded three no decisions, but allowed only five earned runs in 16.0 innings, a 2.81 ERA, 16 strikeouts to three walks.

RAUDI HOMERS TWICE IN 11-2 LOSS: Raudi Rodriguez became the first Trash Pandas player to homer twice in a game this season, finishing 3-for-4 with two solo shots, but the Biscuits rallied for an 11-2 victory on Friday night at Toyota Field. After Rocket City took a 2-1 lead into the fifth inning, Montgomery erupted for five runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to even the series at two games apiece.

6-GAME HITTING STREAK FOR RAUDI: Through 62 games, Raudi Rodriguez, is the only Double-A player with a .300+ batting average, 65+ hits, 55+ runs, 30+ RBIs, 40+ walks, 20+ stolen bases, and a .400+ OBP. He has three home runs in his last two games, and currently riding a 6-game hitting batting .600 (12-for-20) with four home runs, two doubles, six RBIs, and seven runs scored. He has 18 multi-hit games.







Southern League Stories from June 20, 2026

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