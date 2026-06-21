Trash Pandas Pull Away Late to Hand Biscuits 7-1 Loss

Published on June 20, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits await a pitch

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits await a pitch(Montgomery Biscuits)

MADISON, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits carried a tie game into the eighth inning, but the Rocket City Trash Pandas erupted for six runs in the frame to hand Montgomery a 7-1 loss, eliminating them from claiming the first half crown in the Southern League South Division, on Saturday night at Toyota Field.

Montgomery (34-34) and Rocket City (35-32) traded strong pitching performances through the first seven innings before the Trash Pandas broke the game open late.

Rocket City struck first in the third inning. David Calabrese reached and moved into scoring position before Raudi Rodriguez lined an RBI single to right field, giving the Trash Pandas a 1-0 lead.

The Biscuits were held in check by Rocket City starter Austin Gordon through five innings before Brayden Taylor provided the breakthrough in the sixth. The third baseman launched a solo home run to right-center field, his 11th homer of the season, to even the score at 1-1.

Montgomery managed just four hits on the night and could not capitalize on its limited opportunities. Émilien Pitre, Will Simpson, and Kenny Piper each recorded singles alongside Taylor's home run.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the eighth. Rocket City loaded the bases against Tommy McCollum (2-5) with three straight walks before Caleb Bartolero delivered the decisive blow, launching a grand slam to right-center field for a 5-1 advantage. Later in the inning, J.J. D'Orazio added a two-run homer to center field to stretch the lead to 7-1.

The Biscuits struck out 16 times and went 0-for-1 with runners in scoring position. Taylor accounted for Montgomery's lone run and extra-base hit.

Despite the loss, Montgomery received another strong outing from Garrett Edwards, who allowed one run on three hits over five innings while walking two and striking out two. Chris Clark followed with two scoreless innings of relief, retiring six batters while striking out one.

Gordon allowed one run on three hits across six innings with 10 strikeouts for Rocket City. Luke Murphy (2-0) earned the win with 1.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) from June 23-28 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from June 20, 2026

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