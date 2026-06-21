Saturday Doubleheader Between Columbus, Biloxi Postponed Due to Unplayable Field Conditions

Published on June 20, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







BILOXI, MS. - A scheduled doubleheader on Saturday between the Columbus Clingstones and the Biloxi Shuckers has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. The resumption of Friday's game has been moved to Sunday at 3:35 p.m. ET. Sunday's regularly scheduled game will follow after the completion of Friday's rescheduled game and is scheduled for seven innings. Saturday's regularly scheduled game has been canceled.

Next Game (Sunday, June 21): Columbus at Biloxi, 3:35 p.m. ET at Keesler Federal Park. Radio Broadcast: 3:20 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 23): Columbus vs. Rocket City, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from June 20, 2026

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