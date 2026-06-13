Barons Walk-off Shukers as DePino's Blast Seals 3-2 Victory

Published on June 12, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala -- The Birmingham Barons walk-off the Biloxi Shuckers 3-2 as Anthony DePino goes deep with the game-winning home run before 4,080 at Regions Field on Friday night. With the Shuckers tying the game at 2-2 in the top of the ninth, the Barons get the big DePino home run for the win. The Barons have not won three in a row and lead the series 3-2 against Biloxi on this homestand.

Starting pitcher Lucas Gordon pitched a gem for most of the game. The crafty lefty pitched 5.1 innings, giving up only two hits, one earned run, and four walks with eight strikeouts, his season high in strikeouts. Phil Fox pitched 1.2 innings, giving up no hits, no runs, and no walks with a strikeout. Jackson Kelley pitched the eighth inning and only gave up a hit with two strikeouts. Jonathan Clark (3-0, 2.76) gets the win in relief, pitching the ninth inning, giving up one hit, one earned run, and a walk with three strikeouts.

Biloxi (30-29) scored first in the game in the top of the third inning. Eric Brown Jr walked, and Jacob Hurtubise tripled to right field, scoring Brown Jr. Biloxi took the 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth inning for the Barons (24-37), Jordan Sprinkle walked, and two batters later, Anthony DePino hit a home run to left center field, giving the Barons a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the ninth inning with the Barons holding a 2-1 lead, here comes the Shuckers one more time. Mike Boeve walked. Dylan O'Rae pinch ran for Boeve. O'Rae stole second, his 32nd steal that leads the Southern League. A wild pitch moved O'Rae to third base. Hurtibise singled to right field, scoring O'Rae, and the game was tied at 2-2.

On Fireworks Friday, DePino steps in the box and he delivers a high towering home run to left field, and the Barons get the walk-off win along with DePino's seventh home run of the season.

For the Barons, DePino was the star of the game with two of the four Barons' hits, both of which were home runs.

Up next, the Barons will start RHP Connor McCullough (0-2, 4.36) against RHP Manuel Rodriguez (4-2, 4.29) for the Shuckers.







Southern League Stories from June 12, 2026

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