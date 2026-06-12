Barons Blank Biloxi

Published on June 11, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Barons win 8-0 and shutout the Biloxi Shuckers before 4,370 at Regions Field on Thursday night. Jacob Burke and Anthony DePino hit three-run home runs in the win and even the series at 2-2 with the Shuckers. This is the third shutout for the Barons this season.

Four Barons (23-37) pitchers combined for the shutout. Starting pitcher Gabe Davis went four innings, giving up three hits, no runs, and three walks with three strikeouts. Carson Jacobs went two innings, giving up two hits, no runs, and three walks with three strikeouts. Aric McAtee (2-0, 5.79) gets the win in relief going for two innings, giving up only one hit with a strikeout. Nick Altermatt pitched the ninth inning and getting two strikeouts. Biloxi (30-28) had eight hits in the game.

The Barons opened up the scoring in the bottom of the first inning, when Jordan Sprinkle walked and stole second for his 25th stolen base of the season. Sprinkle advanced to third base on the catchers throwing error. Alec Makarewicz singled to right field scoring Sprinkle and the Barons led 1-0.

In the bottom of the third inning, Makarewicz doubled on a line drive to the right field corner. Makarewicz steals third base. Samuel Zavala walked and Jacob Burke hit a home run over the left field fence and the Barons led 4-0.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Barons added four more runs. Jeral Perez doubled down the left field line. Grant Magill walked, followed by a Wilfred Veras walk to load the bases. Makarewicz sacrifice fly to center field scores Perez and the Barons led 5-0. Anthony DePino followed with a towering home run to left field for a three-run home run. The Barons led 8-0.

For the Barons, Makarewicz had two hits, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base. Perez had two hits and a run scored. Burke and DePino had home runs and three RBI apiece.

Up next, the Barons will send LHP Lucas Gordon (3-3, 5.63) to the mound while the Shuckers will counter with RHP Jaron DeBerry (4-3, 4.31). First pitch is at 7:00 pm.







Southern League Stories from June 11, 2026

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