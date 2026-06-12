Coley Continues Terror in Leadoff Spot, Shuckers Fall to Barons

Published on June 11, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Mark Coley II

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Joshua Gamonez) Biloxi Shuckers outfielder Mark Coley II(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Joshua Gamonez)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (30-28) fell to the Birmingham Barons (23-37), 8-0, at Regions Field on Thursday night in game four of a seven-game series between the teams. Despite the loss, Mark Coley II and Dasan Brown each reached base three times, including the sixth straight game with a hit for Coley.

The Barons struck early with a first-inning RBI single from Alec Makarewicz, making it 1-0. They made it 4-0 after three innings with a three-run home run from Jacob Burke. In the fourth, the Barons extended the lead to 8-0 with a sacrifice fly from Alec Makarewicz and a three-run home run from Anthony DePino. Aric McAtee (2-0) earned the win for the Barons while Yorman Galindez (0-2) took the loss for the Shuckers.

At the plate, Mark Coley II (2-for-4) and Blake Burke (2-for-5) recorded multi-hit efforts. Coley, in two games at the leadoff spot this season, is 3-for-7 with three walks. Out of the bullpen, Ryan Birchard (2.0ip, 1er, 3k) and Jesús Broca (3.0ip, 0r, 1k) combined for 5.0 innings of one-run ball in relief. Across the last three games, the Shuckers bullpen has allowed one earned run over 11.0 innings with eight strikeouts.

The series continues on Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Regions Field. Jaron DeBerry (4-3, 4.31) is slated to start for the Shuckers against Lucas Gordon (3-3, 5.63) for the Barons. Coverage begins at 6:40 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from June 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.