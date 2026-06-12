Matheus, Belgrave Lead Wahoos to Wild Extra-Inning Win

Published on June 11, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos exchange congratulations

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos exchange congratulations(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

COLUMBUS, Ga. - In a game filled with ups, downs, and three ejections, t he Pensacola Blue Wahoos beat the Columbus Clingstones 6-5 in 11 innings on Thursday night.

Juan Matheus was the offensive star for Pensacola, blasting a three-run homer in the fourth inning against rehabbing major leaguer Hurston Waldrep and delivering a go-ahead RBI double in the top of the 10th inning.

The night began as a pitcher's duel between Waldrep and Eliazar Dishmey, the reigning Southern League Pitcher of the Week making his third career start for the Blue Wahoos. Archer Brookman took Dishmey deep with a solo homer in the second inning, but that would be the only hit allowed by the young righty over 5.0 solid innings.

After a perfect first trip through the order, Waldrep ran into trouble in the fourth. Ryan Ignoffo brought home Aiva Arquette with a game-tying RBI single, and Matheus followed with a three-run homer to put the Blue Wahoos ahead 4-1.

The Clingstones chipped away against the Pensacola bullpen, as Patrick Clohisy hit a solo homer off Jake Christianson in the sixth and David McCabe hit a game-tying RBI single in the eighth against Jack Sellinger.

Kade Bragg left the bases loaded in the eighth and worked a scoreless ninth despite an unusual sequence in which Blue Wahoos defensive coach Cam Vega was ejected by home plate umpire Pedro Torres for arguing balls and strikes.

In the top of the 10th, Matheus delivered again with an RBI double to give the Blue Wahoos a 5-4 lead. Matheus was stranded at third by Brett Sears, who allowed just an unearned run over 6.0 innings of long relief for the Clingstones, giving Pensacola's Nigel Belgrave (W, 2-4) little margin for error in the bottom half of the inning. Belgrave retired all three men he faced, but uncorked a wild pitch to score Keshawn Ogans and force an 11th inning.

The Blue Wahoos didn't get the big hit they were looking for in the 11th against Tyler LaPorte (L, 0-2), but Emaarion Boyd sprinted home from third base on a two-out passed ball from Brookman behind the plate to put Pensacola ahead 6-5.

Belgrave came back out for the bottom of the 11th once again trying to protect a one-run lead, and executed both on the mound and by fielding his position. He foiled a Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. sacrifice bunt attempt, firing to third base to throw out Brookman, and then one batter later lobbed a perfect toss to Dylan Jasso to retire Drew Compton on a dribbler up the first base line. With Kilpatrick at third as the tying run, Belgrave struck out Ambioris Tavarez on a check swing to end a hard-fought Blue Wahoos win.

Blue Wahoos manager Nelson Prada and catcher Ryan Ignoffo were both ejected by third base umpire Warren Eubanks arguing a Kilpatrick stolen base in the 11th. Combined with Vega's ninth-inning dismissal, they marked the first three ejections handed to the Blue Wahoos this season.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Clingstones on Friday night. First pitch from Synovus Park is scheduled for 6:06 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

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Southern League Stories from June 11, 2026

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