Homestand Highlights: June 16-21 vs. Montgomery

Published on June 11, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for the final series of the first half, June 2-7, against the Tampa Bay Rays Double-A affiliate, the Montgomery Biscuits. The sixth homestand features an early 5:05 start on Tuesday, Hawaiian shirt giveaway, Tail Waggin' Tuesday, Wine Wednesday, Soccer Night, and Live music throughout the week. The homestand also features our famous alter egos for Bama Butts Night and Alabama White Sauce Night, BBQ sampling competitions, plus two nights of Postgame Fireworks, Agriculture Night, and a Father's Day celebration on Sunday, highlighted by a pregame brunch and a postgame catch on the field. Tickets are available via the brand new TPTix.com.

The homestand features an exciting lineup of promotions, including:

Tuesday, June 16 | First Pitch: 5:05 pm | All Gates Open: 4:00 pm

Completion of Suspended Game: The night kicks off with the completion of the suspended May 31 game in Montgomery, tied 1-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning, followed by the regularly scheduled nine-inning matchup.

Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans ages 18 and older will receive a Hawaiian shirt, thanks to Attain at Bradford Creek

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your four-legged friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting the SARTEC K-9 Unit Search and Rescue. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Pet Supplies Drive: Fans are encouraged to donate pet supplies each Tuesday, which will be donated at the end of the season.

Wednesday, June 17 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Garbage Man Appreciation Day: In honor of Garbage Man Appreciation Day, the first 1,000 adults 18 and older will receive a trash bag, and 10 lucky fans will win a one-year supply!

Wine Wednesday: $5 rosé, red, and white wine specials available throughout the game. Fans can enjoy featured pours at the Rock Porch, Raccoon Saloon, Third Base Bar, and the SportsMED Stadium Club.

Warfighter Wednesday: The Trash Pandas team up with Blue Origin and partners like Vet Tix to honor service members, veterans, and first responders. Fans and businesses can get involved by purchasing group ticket packages or donating tickets through Vet Tix to help those who serve enjoy a night at the ballpark.

Thursday, June 18 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Soccer Night Youth Jersey Giveaway: In celebration of the World's biggest soccer event, the first 1,000 kids 12 and under will receive a Trash Pandas Soccer Jersey courtesy of Huntsville Compounding Pharmacy. Members of HCFC will be on hand for in-game promos and to sign autographs.

Throwback Thursday: The revamped Thursdays at Toyota Field in 2026 now include live music. The Triple Play Band will be at the Rock Porch in right field from 5:00 pm to 6:30.

$3 Domestic Draft Beer: Each Thursday this season also includes $3 domestic drafts (Bud Light and Coors Light in the Bullpen Bar, and Budweiser and Yuengling in the Rock Porch).

BBQ Weekend - June 19-20: Fans attending BBQ Weekend at Toyota Field will have the opportunity to sample offerings from some of the region's top barbecue restaurants, including 306 Barbecue, Blue Oak BBQ, Johnny's BBQ, Smokey C's, The Pink Pig, BawBaw's BBQ, City Barbeque, and RD's Smokehouse. Participants in the tasting experience can sample entries from each vendor and vote for their favorites in the People's Choice competition. Get a BBQ weekend ticket HERE.

Friday, June 19 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Watch Fireworks light up the night sky over Toyota Field, presented by Alabama Farn Credit.

Bama Butts Night: The backbone of Alabama BBQ is the pork. Smoked low and slow for hours by dedicated individuals, the best bites are always tender and juicy. For one night only, the Bama Butts will hit the field to show off the staple of this state. Our Pitmaster Pig, with his prodigious posterior, is rearing to show off his skills with a smoker and cook you up a hearty rump.

"Best Pork Butt" Sampling and People's Choice Contest: Fans are invited to purchase BBQ sampling ticket packages (limited to 200) to taste the best of our local culinary scene and vote for their favorites. The winning restaurant will receive $1,500 and know that they are the best Butts connoisseur in Alabama! Click HERE to add a sampling pass to your game ticket.

Agriculture Night: This special event, presented by Alabama Farm Credit, celebrates the agricultural community with various themed activities and entertainment, as well as interactive exhibits and booths from local agriculture vendors.

Live Music on the Rock Porch: Jeremy Noble will be performing from 5:00 pm to 6:30.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas will honor a local hero during the game. Fans can submit nominations at trashpandasfoundation.com.

Saturday, June 20 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Saturday Night Fireworks: Stay in your seat after the game, as SportsMED presents a spectacular Fireworks Show!

Alabama White Sauce Night: Born in 1925 at Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q in Decatur, AL, our state's favorite condiment is undoubtedly the tangy taste of Alabama White Sauce. Whether chicken, pork, seafood, or anything else your taste buds desire, this creamy concoction is a Southern sensation. Our Saucy Squirt Bottle Scientist has been honing his craft for 100 years, searching far and wide for the best culinary combinations. The recipe may be a secret, but trust us - it goes great on everything.

"Best White Sauce" Sampling and People's Choice Contest: Fans are invited to purchase sampling ticket packages (limited to 200) to taste the best of our local culinary scene and vote for their favorites. The winning restaurant will receive $1,500 and the title of Alabama's best White Sauce connoisseur! Click HERE to add a sampling pass to your game ticket.

Live Music & Line Dancing on the Rock Porch: The Southern Apostles will be performing from 5:00 pm to 6:30. Line Dancing will start at the Rock Porch at 6:40 pm presented by Rocket City Line Dancing

Sunday, June 21 | First Pitch: 4:05 pm | Gates Open: 3:00 pm | VIP Gates: 2:30 pm

Father's Day Brunch: Treat Dad to a pregame brunch from 3:00 pm to 5:30 at the Picnic Patio! Enjoy a buffet featuring waffles, scrambled eggs, sausage and grits, fried chicken, biscuits, and more. Packages start at $43.24 and include brunch plus a game ticket, with $5 mimosas available for purchase. Reserve by June 18 by calling (256) 325-1403, Option 1.

Pregame Autographs: Select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs on the Bill Penney Concourse before the game from 3:10 to 3:30 pm.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union. Sprocket's Kids Club members can skip the line with their ID. Run the Bases will happen after the Fireworks Show.

Father's Day Postgame Catch on the Field: In honor of Father's Day, fans are invited to play catch on the field following Kids Run the Bases.

Free Face Painting & Kids Zone: Enjoy free face painting, presented by Mainstream Events, and inflatables in the Moonwalk Kids Zone.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes available exclusively at Sweet Space.

Don't forget, each game, kids can enjoy the new Moonwalk Kids Zone in center field at no cost!

Featured Food Items of the Homestand:

Blastoff Biscuit Bombs (Gravity Grille): Fluffy Southern-style biscuits stuffed with savory sausage and gravy, then served warm with a charred onion maple dipping sauce. A rich, sweet-and-savory twist on a Southern breakfast classic that's perfect for sharing-or keeping all to yourself.

The Breakfast Black Hole Dog (Sprockets): A foot-long hot dog loaded with country gravy, chopped bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, crispy tater tots, and finished with a sriracha maple drizzle. This over-the-top creation delivers a little bit of breakfast, barbecue, and ballpark indulgence in every bite.

Caramel Apple Chaos (All Stars): Warm cinnamon pretzel bites piled high with caramel apple cobbler and topped with creamy soft-serve ice cream. Sweet, gooey, and packed with fall-inspired flavor, this dessert is the ultimate homestand treat.

Watermelon, Pineapple & Coconut Specialty Drinks (Main Concourse): Cool off with tropical-inspired beverages featuring refreshing watermelon, pineapple, and coconut flavors. Available in boozy versions for adults and a kid-friendly watermelon juice option. Available while supplies last.

Rock Porch Opponent Drink - Biscuit Slammer: A Southern-inspired cocktail featuring Irons One Whiskey, lemonade, and a splash of triple sec. Smooth, refreshing, and just the right amount of kick to toast the series against Montgomery.

Trash Pandas Rewards: Fans can now earn rewards for attending games, purchasing food, and merch this season with the new Trash Pandas Rewards app. The app is available for Android and iPhone users and can be downloaded from the iTunes Store or Google Play. Earn prizes and experiences by arriving early, staying late, and attending many games throughout the season! For more information, fans can visit trashpandasrewards.com.







Southern League Stories from June 11, 2026

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