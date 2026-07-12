Game Info: July 12 vs. Chattanooga: 1:05 PM: Toyota Field

Published on July 12, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Sunday, July 12, 2026 - 1:05 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup: Rocket City Trash Pandas (9-8, 44-41) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (7-10, 44-42)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Ryan Costeiu (6-5, 6.44) vs. RHP Javier Rivera (1-5, 6.19)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV 31.6 - Bally Live - MiLB.TV (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

Today's Promotions:

Pregame Autographs: Carlos Espinosa and JJ D'Orazio will be available for autographs on the Bill Penney Concourse before the game from 12:10 to 12:30 pm.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union. Sprocket's Kids Club members can skip the line with their ID.

Water Slide: The Moonwalk Kids Zone will feature a free water slide for kids to help beat the heat!

Free Face Painting & Kids Zone: Enjoy free face painting, presented by Mainstream Events, and inflatables in the Moonwalk Kids Zone.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes: Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes available exclusively at Sweet Space.

Final Day Homestand Specials: Try the Chili Cannon at Sprockets and the Lookout Lemonade at the Rock Porch, plus enjoy the free Moonwalk Kids Zone and new misting stations throughout the homestand.

Upcoming Promotions:

July 21-26 vs. Knoxville

Tuesday, July 21 - Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday:

Bring your pup to Toyota Field for Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday, where dogs are welcome in designated seating areas with proceeds benefiting local animal nonprofits.

Wednesday, July 22 - Adult Football Jersey Giveaway & Wine Wednesday:

The first 1,000 fans ages 18 and older receive a Trash Pandas football jersey, and fans can enjoy $5 select wines throughout the ballpark during Wine Wednesday.

Thursday, July 23 - Throwback Thursday & Singles Night:

Celebrate Throwback Thursday with live music from Tequila Falls, $3 domestic draft beers, a Champion Beverage Belt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, and a fun-filled Singles Night at the Rock Porch.

Friday, July 24 - Pirate & Princess Night:

Dress as your favorite pirate or princess for a night of family fun, themed entertainment, and spectacular postgame fireworks.

Saturday, July 25 - Christmas in July:

Celebrate Christmas in July with a Snow Globe Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, a backpack drive benefiting The Caring Link, and Saturday Night Fireworks.

Sunday, July 26 - Family Fun Sunday:

Wrap up the homestand with pregame player autographs, face painting, and Kids Run the Bases after the game for the perfect family afternoon at Toyota Field.

FOR STARTERS: The Trash Pandas wrap up the second half of their 12-game homestand on Sunday afternoon, with the finale of a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Toyota Field. Rocket City is 6-5 through the first 11 games of the homestand after taking four of six from Pensacola to open the stretch.

RAIN CHANGES THE DAY: Rocket City dropped a 4-3 decision in 10 innings to Chattanooga after a 1-hour, 14-minute rain delay cut short Eybersson Polanco's dominant start and shifted the momentum. Polanco matched a career high with six strikeouts over 3.2 innings before the delay, while the Lookouts rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to force extras. Mac McCroskey extended his on-base streak to 12 games, and Nick Rodriguez collected his Southern League-leading 23rd double in the loss.

TUCKER ON A TEAR: OF Tucker Flint has scored a run in nine of the first 11 games of the homestand and recorded five multi-hit games while batting .341 with a Southern League-best 14 RBIs, two home runs, four doubles, six walks, and a .449 OBP.

SETTING THE TABLE: INF Nick Rodriguez has stayed hot during the homestand, batting .340 with 16 hits, 12 RBIs, and 11 runs scored over 11 games. Against Chattanooga, he's gone 9-for-21 (.429) with three doubles, a home run, six RBIs, and five runs scored while hitting safely in all five games.

MAC ATTACK: INF Mac McCroskey has reached base safely in 12 straight games since June 28, batting .333 with a .476 OBP, nine walks, and nine runs scored over the stretch.

THE JAKES: INF Jake Munroe is riding a seven-game on-base streak, batting .360 with three doubles, two RBIs, three walks, and a .452 OBP. Since joining Rocket City on June 23, Munroe is batting .306 with five doubles, nine RBIs, eight walks, and a .392 OBP ... OF Jake Thompson made an immediate impact after joining the Angels organization from the Atlantic League's Lancaster Stormers. He has four extra-base hits, including a grand slam, and nine RBIs in his first seven games with Rocket City.

ANGELS DRAFT DAY 1: The Angels selected four players on the first day of the 2026 MLB Draft, led by No. 12 overall pick OF Jared Grindlinger from Huntington Beach High School. The club also drafted 2B Jarren Advincula (Georgia Tech), 3B Gavin Grahovac (Texas A&M), and OF Rylan Lujo (Georgia), with the draft concluding Sunday.

HOT HOMESTAND: Rocket City is 6-5 through 11 games of the homestand, leading the Southern League with a .274 batting average while averaging a league-best 5.8 runs and 9.3 hits per game. Rocket City's offense has been led by Jake Munroe, who is batting .375 (15-for-40), Tucker Flint has hit .341 with 14 RBIs and a 1.034 OPS, Nick Rodriguez is batting .340 with 16 hits, 12 RBIs, and 11 runs scored, while Mac McCroskey is hitting .333 with a team-best .476 on-base percentage.







Southern League Stories from July 12, 2026

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