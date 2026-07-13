Costeiu Cruises Early, Lookouts Rally Late for 9-3 Win

Published on July 12, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (9-9, 44-42) closed out their longest homestand of the season with a 9-3 loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts (8-10, 45-42) on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Field. Chattanooga first baseman Ruben Ibarra homered twice and drove in seven runs as the Lookouts claimed four of six games in the series. Rocket City finished the 12-game homestand at 6-6 and heads into the All-Star break with a 44-42 overall record, sitting second in the North Division standings at 9-9 in the second half, two games behind Knoxville.

The Trash Pandas struck first in the third inning when Raudi Rodriguez launched a one-out solo home run to left, his 12th of the season. It proved to be the only run Chattanooga starter Javier Rivera (W, 2-5) allowed, as the right-hander settled in to toss 6.0 innings, giving up three hits while walking two and striking out four.

Rocket City starter Ryan Costeiu (L, 6-6), making his second start of the series, was outstanding through the first five innings. The right-hander carried a shutout into the sixth while matching a season high with seven strikeouts. Costeiu retired 15 of his first 18 batters before Chattanooga broke through with four consecutive singles to open the sixth. Leo Balcazar tied the game with an RBI single, Cam Collier followed with a go-ahead base hit, and after Bryce Osmond entered in relief, Ibarra added an RBI fielder's choice to give the Lookouts a 3-1 lead. Costeiu finished allowing three runs on six hits over 5.0-plus innings, walking two and striking out seven.

Osmond handed the ball to Leonard Garcia, who returned from a five-game suspension and stranded the bases loaded to end the sixth. Chattanooga broke the game open in the seventh, loading the bases on a walk, single, and another walk. Garcia picked off Carlos Sanchez for the inning's first out and struck out Collier, but Ibarra crushed a towering 489-foot three-run home run to left-center, extending the lead to 6-1. The homer registered at 117.8 mph off the bat, which would be the third-hardest-hit ball in the majors in 2026.

The Trash Pandas mounted one final rally in the eighth. Nick Rodriguez singled to begin the inning before Raudi Rodriguez added another base hit. Jake Munroe lined an RBI double down the left-field line to score Nick Rodriguez, and Tucker Flint followed with a sacrifice fly that nearly left the ballpark, driving in Raudi Rodriguez to trim the deficit to 6-3.

Ibarra delivered the final blow in the ninth against Lucas Knowles, launching a two-out, three-run homer down the left-field line to finish his seven-RBI afternoon and stretch Chattanooga's lead to the eventual 9-3 final.

Raudi Rodriguez paced the Rocket City offense by going 2-for-4 with a home run and scoring twice. Nick Rodriguez extended his hitting streak to six games with a single and a walk, finishing the Chattanooga series batting .417 (10-for-24) with three doubles, one home run, six RBIs, and six runs scored. Munroe went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and wrapped up the homestand batting .364 (16-for-44) with three doubles and eight RBIs, while Flint drove in his Southern League-leading 15th RBI of the homestand with a sacrifice fly. Mac McCroskey's 12-game on-base streak came to an end after going hitless for the first time since June 27.

The Trash Pandas are off for the next four days during the All-Star Break and return to action on Friday, July 17, opening a three-game road series against the Birmingham Barons. First pitch from Regions Field is set for 7:05 pm. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, and MiLB.TV, or listen on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Rocket City returns to Toyota Field on Tuesday, July 21, to begin a six-game homestand against the Knoxville Smokies.

Upcoming Promotions:

Tuesday, July 21 - Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your pup to Toyota Field for Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday, where dogs are welcome in designated seating areas with proceeds benefiting local animal nonprofits.

Wednesday, July 22 - Adult Football Jersey Giveaway & Wine Wednesday: The first 1,000 fans ages 18 and older receive a Trash Pandas football jersey, and fans can enjoy $5 select wines throughout the ballpark during Wine Wednesday.

Thursday, July 23 - Throwback Thursday & Singles Night: Celebrate Throwback Thursday with live music from Tequila Falls, $3 domestic draft beers, a Champion Beverage Belt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, and a fun filled Singles Night at the Rock Porch.

Friday, July 24 - Pirate & Princess Night: Dress as your favorite pirate or princess for a night of family fun, themed entertainment, and spectacular postgame fireworks.

Saturday, July 25 - Christmas in July: Celebrate Christmas in July with a Snow Globe Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, a backpack drive benefiting The Caring Link, and Saturday Night Fireworks.

Sunday, July 26 - Family Fun Sunday: Wrap up the homestand with pregame player autographs, face painting, and Kids Run the Bases after the game for the perfect family afternoon at Toyota Field.







Southern League Stories from July 12, 2026

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