Shuckers Split Twin Bill in Birmingham

Published on June 11, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (20-27) struck for 14 runs in the first of two games against the Birmingham Barons (22-27) on Wednesday night at Regions Field, before being edged in the nightcap in extra innings. Biloxi beat down Birmingham in game one, 14-1, and fell 2-1 in eight innings in game two. The second contest marked the first the Shuckers were the denoted home team in a visiting ballpark since May 25, 2015, during the team's 54g road trip prior to the completion of Keesler Federal Park.

In game one, the Shuckers put the foot on the gas right away with a first inning 2-run single off the bat of Mike Boeve. The Barons would score their only run in the home half courtesy of a Samuel Zavala RBI-single. Biloxi poured on three more runs in the second, with back-to-back run-scoring base knocks from Mark Coley II and Jesús Made and a Blake Burke sacrifice fly. The Shuckers scored four runs in the third frame on an RBI-walk by Coley II before Made cleared the bases to bring in three more. A Dasan Brown sacrifice fly in the sixth gave the Shuckers double-digit runs, and an RBI-walk from Matthew Wood and 3-run triple by Eric Brown Jr. made it 14-1 in the seventh.

Game two saw significantly less offense, with the first run coming home for Birmingham on an Anthony DePino RBI-groundout, and Mark Coley II tying the contest with a solo home run in the third. The only other run plated came in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Burke.

Four Shuckers tallied multi-hit performances in the first contest, including Mike Boeve (3-for-4), Jesús Made (2-for-5), Eric Brown Jr. (2-for-4), and Dasan Brown (2-for-4). Brown Jr. also led the way with 3 RBI, followed by Mark Coley II (1-for-3) and Boeve who posted a pair.

In game one, Tanner Gillis (6.0ip, 4k) was the winning pitcher and lasted six innings for his second time in as many starts. The righty represented the ninth starter of the Shuckers' last 11 to work into the sixth inning. Jake Palisch got the loss for the Barons, Nick Markel (1.0ip, 0r, 1k) made the lone scoreless outing for the Biloxi pitching staff between each leg of the doubleheader.

Jonathan Clark collected the win in the second contest, with Jack Seppings on the downside for the Shuckers in his Double-A. That was despite allowing no earned runs through five full innings and striking out three batters. The Biloxi starter Anthony Flores also fanned a season-high five hitters to begin the game in his three innings of work.

With a doubleheader split, the Shuckers remain 1.5 games behind the Montgomery Biscuits for first place in the Southern League South Division standings. Biloxi is back in action on Thursday night for the fourth game of seven in the series versus Birmingham. Yorman Galindez (0-1, 7.71) gets the start for the Shuckers with Gabe Davis (0-1, 5.87) getting the ball for the Barons. First pitch from Regions Field is set for 7:00 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:40 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from June 11, 2026

Shuckers Split Twin Bill in Birmingham - Biloxi Shuckers

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