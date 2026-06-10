Shuckers Announce Schedule Update for Final Series of Half

Published on June 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Minor League Baseball have announced a scheduling update for the Shuckers series between June 16-21 against the Columbus Clingstones at Keesler Federal Park. The Shuckers and Clingstones will play a doubleheader on Thursday, June 18, beginning at 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., both games will be seven innings and tickets for Thursday's regularly scheduled game will be valid for both games. The doubleheader is scheduled to make up the rainout between the teams on May 9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from June 10, 2026

Shuckers Announce Schedule Update for Final Series of Half - Biloxi Shuckers

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