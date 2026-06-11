Biscuits and Smokies Split Doubleheader in Run Filled Day

Published on June 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits exchange high fives in the dugout

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits exchange high fives in the dugout(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits scored 10 runs over the first five innings and held off a late Knoxville rally to earn a 10-6 victory in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader at DABOS Park before falling 10-8 to the Smokies in Game 2.

Montgomery (32-25) broke through in the second inning. Gregory Barrios and Carlos Colmenarez reached base before Noah Myers lined a two-run double to right field, giving the Biscuits a 2-0 lead.

The Biscuits added five more runs in the third. Brayden Taylor started the inning with a solo home run to right-center field, his 10th homer of the season. Later in the frame, Will Simpson scored on an RBI single by Colmenarez before Myers drew a bases-loaded walk to force home another run. Jhon Diaz then reached on a throwing error that allowed two more runs to score, stretching the lead to 7-0.

Montgomery continued to add on in the fourth when Simpson launched a solo homer to left-center field, his ninth of the season, making it 8-0.

The Biscuits pushed the advantage to double digits in the fifth. Myers helped spark the rally before Taylor drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home a run, and Xavier Isaac followed with another bases-loaded walk to plate Diaz and make it 10-0.

Knoxville (30-28) mounted a comeback attempt in the sixth. Owen Ayers delivered an RBI double and Andy Garriola added a run-scoring groundout to cut the deficit to 10-2. The Smokies scored four more times in the seventh, highlighted by Hayden Cantrelle's RBI single and Ayers' two-run double, but Montgomery's bullpen closed the door before the tying run could come to the plate.

The Biscuits finished with nine hits. Taylor paced the offense by going 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, and a walk. Myers drove in three runs, while Simpson homered and scored twice. Colmenarez reached base three times and collected his first Double-A RBI.

Chris Clark (2-1) earned the win with 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while striking out five. Roel Garcia III and Hayden Snelsire combined to finish the game despite Knoxville's late surge.

Connor Schultz (0-2) took the loss for Knoxville after allowing seven runs, six earned, over 2.1 innings.

Montgomery (32-26) struck first in the opening inning. Mac Horvath reached base and scored on an RBI single by Xavier Isaac before Gregory Barrios followed with an RBI single to center, giving the Biscuits a 2-0 lead.

Knoxville (31-28) answered with a run in the bottom of the first on an RBI single from Owen Ayers before moving in front in the second. Karson Simas lined a two-run single to center field to put the Smokies ahead 3-2.

The Biscuits reclaimed the lead in the third inning. Barrios delivered his second RBI single of the game to tie the score, and Daniel Vellojin followed with a two-run homer to center field, his first home run of the year, giving Montgomery a 5-3 advantage.

The lead was short-lived. Knoxville erupted for four runs in the bottom half of the inning, highlighted by Edgar Alvarez's two-run homer, Cameron Sisneros' RBI double, and a sacrifice fly from Simas to jump back in front 7-5.

Montgomery trimmed the deficit to one in the fourth when Kamren James scored on Isaac's sacrifice fly, making it 7-6.

The Smokies added critical insurance in the sixth inning. A fielder's choice by Jefferson Rojas brought home a run before Ayers launched a two-run homer to right field, extending Knoxville's lead to 10-6.

The Biscuits made one final push in the seventh. Will Simpson opened the inning with a solo home run, his 10th of the season, and James later singled home Vellojin to cut the deficit to 10-8. Montgomery brought the tying run to the plate but could get no closer.

Montgomery finished with 12 hits, including multi-hit performances from Simpson, Barrios, Vellojin, and James. Vellojin drove in two runs with his first homer, while Barrios collected two RBI singles. Simpson homered and Isaac drove in a pair of runs.

TJ Nichols (0-2) took the loss after allowing seven runs over 2.1 innings. Alexander Alberto and Derrick Edington combined to cover the final 3.2 innings in relief.

Erian Rodriguez (1-0) earned the win for Knoxville after allowing four runs over 2.1 innings. Vince Reilly recorded the final eight outs to pick up his sixth save.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the next homestand against the Knoxville Smokies (Cubs) from June 9-14 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from June 10, 2026

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