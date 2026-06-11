McCabe Powers Columbus to Doubleheader Split with Pensacola

Published on June 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - A two-home run day in both games of a doubleheader from David McCabe helped the Columbus Clingstones (27-29) secure a doubleheader split with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (29-30) on Wednesday at Synovus Park. Pensacola won the first game 6-3 while Columbus took the victory in game two, 2-1.

Decisive Plays (Game 1): Both teams were held scoreless into the fifth inning before Pensacola erputed for six runs on six hits off Jacob Wallace to put the Stones in a 6-0 hole. McCabe drilled a solo home run (13) in the sixth inning to get Columbus on the board. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. and Drew Compton drove in two runs in the seventh on RBI groundouts to make it 6-3, as close as Columbus would get.

Key Contributors (Game 1): McCabe (1-for-3, HR, RBI) had the Stones biggest swing while Herick Hernandez (4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 4 SO) kept Pensacola off the board. For the Wahoos, Ryan Ingoffo (2-for-3, 2 RBI) and Ian Lewis Jr. (1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 SB) had multi-RBI games.

Decisive Plays (Game 2): Pensacola took the lead in the first inning on a wild pitch that scored Cam Cannarella. Columbus fired back with a two-run home run (14) by McCabe in the home half of the first to lead 2-1. Both teams struggled to maintain offense into the late stages. In the seventh, Juan Matheus worked a leadoff walk and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt, but Blane Abeyta (S, 4) slammed the door with a strikeout and a game-ending popout from Jay Beshears.

Key Contributors (Game 2): McCabe (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI) led the way offensively while Drue Hackenberg (Win, 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO) turned in another strong start. For Pensacola, Holt Jones and Colby Martin combined for 2.0 scoreless innings of relief.

Notable: McCabe reached 14 home runs through 47 games, equaling his 2025 total between Columbus and Triple-A Gwinnett over 133 games. Columbus starting pitchers have allowed only one earned runs in 35.2 innings to begin June. Columbus is now 5-7 in doubleheaders this season.

Next Home Game (Thursday, June 11): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. RHP Hurston Waldrep (Major League Rehab) will start for Columbus, opposed by RHP Eliazar Dishmey (0-0, 3.60 ERA) for Pensacola. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from June 10, 2026

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