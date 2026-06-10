Series Opener Between Columbus, Pensacola Postponed Due to Rain

Published on June 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The series opener between the Columbus Clingstones and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Tuesday at Synovus Park has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader with the first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET.

Columbus will play its sixth scheduled doubleheader of the first half. 13 scheduled games remain in the first half for Columbus, which concludes on June 21 at Biloxi.

Next Home Game (Wednesday, June 10): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 5:05 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. Game Two first pitch: TBD. Radio Broadcast: 4:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from June 9, 2026

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