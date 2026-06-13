Bats Catch Fire as Clingstones Win, 6-3

Published on June 12, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







The Columbus Clingstones (28-30) strike back on Friday night and strike for six runs on 11 hits against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (30-31) at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Columbus started the Friday night scoring in the bottom of the second inning with four consecutive singles from Drew Compton, Tyler Tolve, Keshawn Ogans and Patrick Clohisy, with two run scoring thanks to Ogans and Clohisy.

Pensacola chipped away at the lead in the fourth with an Aiva Arquette (3) leadoff solo homer to left field to make it 2-1, and then add on another in the next half inning to tie the ballgame.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Clingstones sent all nine batters to the plate and scored three runs, with a Logan Braunschweig RBI single, and back-to-back RBI walks from Compton and Tolve and the game was 5-2 Columbus. With another run in the bottom of the seventh, the Stones get another on a Compton sacrifice fly and end their scoring and it was all they needed.

The final run for Pensacola came in the eighth inning and that was all for the rest of the night as the game ended on a fly out to Patrick Clohsiy in centerfield to make it, 6-3 final.

Key Contributors: Compton (2-for-2, 2 RBI), had two RBI and Clohisy (2-for-3, 2B, RBI), Braunschweig (2-for-5, RBI), Tolve (1-for-3, RBI) and Ogans (1-for-4, RBI) all collect a run as well.

Notable: The Clingstones are 7-2 this season when the starter goes 6.0 or more innings, with RHP Lucas Braun going 6.0 tonight (5 H, 2 ER, 4 SO) ... The bottom third of the order (Compton, Tolve, Ogans) combined to go 4-for-9 with four of the six runs in the ballgame.

Next Game (Saturday, June 13): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 6:05 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. LHP Julio Robaina (1-1, 3.12 ERA) starts for the Clingstones against LHP Luis Palacios (3-0, 2.48 ERA) for the Blue Wahoos. Radio Broadcast: 5:45 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from June 12, 2026

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