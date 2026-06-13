Johnson Deals a Quality Start, But Another Lead Slips Away Late in 4-3 Loss

Published on June 12, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (29-30) held a lead for much of the night but saw it slip away late, as the Chattanooga Lookouts (33-27) rallied for three runs in the seventh inning to pick up a 4-3 win and a 3-1 series lead.

Rocket City has now led in all four games of the series, but drops below .500 for the first time since May 11.

The Trash Pandas struck first in the opening inning, capitalizing on a leadoff single from Nick Rodriguez and an error that allowed Raudi Rodriguez to reach. After Tucker Flint moved both runners into scoring position with a groundout, Cole Fontenelle grounded out to first to bring home Nick Rodriguez for a 1-0 lead. Rocket City extended the advantage to 2-0 in the fourth when Elijah Dunham doubled to right-center and later scored on a David Calabrese RBI single. The lead grew to 3-1 in the sixth, as Harold Coll doubled to start the inning, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a JJ D'Orazio groundout.

Former Angel Ryan Johnson, making his fourth start for Rocket City, was in control through three innings before Chattanooga broke through. After a leadoff double from Leo Balcazar, Ryan McCrystal singled him home to cut the deficit. Johnson navigated traffic in both the fifth and sixth innings, working around a leadoff triple in the fifth with two strikeouts and escaping a leadoff error in the sixth with two more. He returned for the seventh, allowed a leadoff single, and struck out his seventh batter to finish the outing.

Johnson worked a season-high 6.1 innings, allowing two runs on six hits, walking none, and striking out seven, also throwing a season-high 92 pitches in a no-decision.

Chattanooga's bullpen turned the game, beginning with Nate Peterson (W, 4-1), who was dominant over 4.0 innings of one-run relief, allowing just one hit, no walks, and four strikeouts. In the seventh, Leonard Garcia (L, 1-1) entered and was immediately tested, hitting a batter and issuing a walk to load the bases. After striking out Carlos Jorge, Garcia exited for Luke Murphy, who was greeted by an RBI single from Jay Allen II and a go-ahead two-run single from Balcazar, giving Chattanooga its first lead of the night at 4-3.

Murphy finished with 0.1 innings pitched, allowing two hits and two runs with one walk and one strikeout.

Eybersson Polanco provided a clean inning out of the bullpen, striking out one in a 1-2-3 frame. Garcia was charged with two earned runs and suffered his first loss of the season.

Balcazar, the Reds' No. 15 prospect, continued his torrid series, finishing 3-for-4 with the go-ahead hit and now totaling seven hits through the first four games. The loss drops Rocket City to 4.0 games back of Chattanooga in the Southern League North Division standings.

The Trash Pandas and Lookouts continue their series on Saturday night at Erlanger Park. First pitch is set for 5:30 pm CT with RHP Ryan Costeiu (5-2, 5.91) starting for Rocket City against RHP Jose Acuna (4-4, 3.76) for the Lookouts. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for the final series of the first half, June 2-7, against the Tampa Bay Rays Double-A affiliate, the Montgomery Biscuits. The sixth homestand features an early 5:05 start on Tuesday, Hawaiian shirt giveaway, Tail Waggin' Tuesday, Wine Wednesday, Soccer Night, and Live music throughout the week.

The homestand also features our famous alter egos for Bama Butts Night and Alabama White Sauce Night, BBQ sampling competitions, plus two nights of Postgame Fireworks, Agriculture Night, and a Father's Day celebration on Sunday, highlighted by a pregame brunch and a postgame catch on the field.







Southern League Stories from June 12, 2026

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