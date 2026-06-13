Hurtubise Has Multi-RBI Game in Shuckers' 3-2 Setback

Published on June 12, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Tyson Cooper and Jacob Hurtubise on game night

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers' Tyson Cooper and Jacob Hurtubise on game night(Biloxi Shuckers)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (30-29) were walked off in the ninth inning at Regions Field, 3-2 on Friday night for their third straight loss to the Birmingham Barons (24-37). Jacob Hurtubise brought home both of Biloxi's runs, including a game-tying, two-out RBI-single in the ninth.

The Shuckers broke the seal on the ballgame with a RBI-triple by Hurtubise to score Eric Brown Jr. The Barons were held scoreless through the first five innings until Anthony DePino demolished a two-run go-ahead home run in the sixth. The Shuckers were down to their last out in the final frame before Hurtubise came through heroically with a single to plate Dylan O'Rae to tie the contest at two. DePino delivered again for Birmingham just two pitches into the ninth for his second home run of the game. It marked the second walk off home run against Biloxi this season.

In addition to his multi-RBI evening, Jacob Hurtubise (2-for-4) had a pair of hits for the Shuckers.

Biloxi's starter Jaron DeBerry (6.0ip, 6k) continued his dominant stretch on the mound as well, working into the sixth inning for a sixth straight time. DeBerry has punched out 42 batters over his last six outings. Travis Smith (2.0ip, 3k) also struck out a trio of hitters in his Double-A debut. Smith was on the downside of the ballgame, with Jonathan Clark collecting his third win and second of the series.

The Shuckers are still 1.5 games back of first place in the Southern League South Division and seek to get back in the win column on Saturday night when they battle the Barons in the sixth of seven games in the series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from June 12, 2026

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