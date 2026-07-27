Blake Burke Named Southern League Player of the Week

Published on July 27, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Minor League Baseball announced today that Biloxi Shuckers first baseman Blake Burke has been named the Southern League Player of the Week. The award is the first weekly award of Burke's career, after he was named the Southern League Player of the Month for August, 2026. Burke is the first Shuckers hitter to be named Southern League Player of the Week since Damon Keith, on May 4, 2026.

During the Shuckers six-game series at Chattanooga, Burke went 9-for-21 with a double, 5 home runs and 11 RBI. The series included a three-home run game on Friday, tying the Shuckers single-game franchise record. During the season series against the Lookouts, Burke went 13-for-26 with 3 doubles, 6 home runs and 18 RBI across 7 games. Burke's 1.896 OPS against the Lookouts is the highest single-season OPS by a single player against a Southern League opponent since at least 2005. Across 21 games in the second half, Burke owns a .342/.427/.848 slash line with a 1.275 OPS, 11 home runs, 32 RBI and 8 stolen bases.

Burke enters today among the Southern League leaders in home runs (1 st, 26), RBI (1 st, 77), extra-base hits (1 st, 50), OPS (2 nd, .960), doubles (T-2nd, 22), average (T-8th, .274) and on-base percentage (10 th, .362). Burke enters today one home run away from tying Corey Ray for the Shuckers single-season record and four away from becoming the 18 th Brewers Minor League hitter with a 30-home run season.

The Shuckers return to action on Tuesday against the Montgomery Biscuits at Keesler Federal Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.Fans can splash in with specialty 2-for-1 deals on merchandise, food, drinks and more as part of Twofer Tuesday, including two blended cocktails at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar for $18. The first 250 fans will also receive a Schooner's Baseball Card T-Shirt, presented by The Peoples Bank. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens as part of Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from July 27, 2026

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