Arquette's Homer Not Enough in 6-3 Loss to Clingstones
Published on June 12, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
COLUMBUS, Ga. - Aiva Arquette hit his third home run in as many weeks for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, but mid-inning bullpen woes proved costly in a 6-3 loss to the Columbus Clingstones on Friday night.
Columbus took a 2-0 lead in the second inning against Blue Wahoos starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr by stringing together four consecutive two-out singles, capped by run-scoring hits from Keshawn Ogans and Patrick Clohisy.
The Blue Wahoos chipped away against Columbus starter Lucas Braun (W, 1-3), as Arquette hit a solo homer in the fourth and Jay Beshears hit a game-tying RBI single in the fifth to bring the score to 2-2.
The game turned in the fifth, as Colby Martin (L, 2-3) struggled to find his command in relief for the Blue Wahoos. The righty allowed a two-out hit-by-pitch and a single before Logan Braunschweig hit a go-ahead RBI single for a 3-2 lead. A pair of bases-loaded walks followed, putting the Clingstones ahead 5-2.
Drew Compton added a sacrifice fly in the seventh against Blue Wahoos reliever Michael Perez for a 6-2 Columbus advantage. The Blue Wahoos got a run back in the eighth with a Ryan Ignoffo RBI double, but Samuel Strickland (S, 2) quieted the rally and worked around a single in the ninth to earn a five-out save.
The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Clingstones on Saturday night. First pitch from Synovus Park is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 5:00 on Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.
Southern League Stories from June 12, 2026
- Bats Catch Fire as Clingstones Win, 6-3 - Columbus Clingstones
- Arquette's Homer Not Enough in 6-3 Loss to Clingstones - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Shuckers to Celebrate Pearl River Wildcats NJCAA Titles on Thursday - Biloxi Shuckers
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