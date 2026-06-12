Shuckers to Celebrate Pearl River Wildcats NJCAA Titles on Thursday

Published on June 12, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers have announced that Pearl River Community College, the 2026 NJCAA Division II National Champions in baseball and softball, will be honored at Keesler Federal Park on Thursday, June 18, prior to game two of the Shuckers doubleheader against the Columbus Clingstones. Both teams will be honored on the field, including head coaches Michael Avalon and Christie Meeks. Photo and video opportunities will be available for media between games, with first pitch in game one scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Fans will also be able to take photos with both trophies on the concourse.

After falling in the 2025 NJCAA Division II National Title Game, the Wildcats baseball team earned a walk-off win against South Mountain Community College, earning their second national championship and their first since 2022. Standouts included First Team All-Americans Coy Clements, Jackson Estes, Drew Harrison and Landon Watts.

The Wildcats softball team earned its first-ever national title in its first NJCAA Division II World Series appearance, capping off an undefeated World Series run with a 2-1 win over Des Moines Area Community College. The team included NJCAA National Pitcher of the Year, Ana-Grace Garcia, and All-American Shania Fondren.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from June 12, 2026

Shuckers to Celebrate Pearl River Wildcats NJCAA Titles on Thursday - Biloxi Shuckers

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