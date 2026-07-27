Biloxi Beach Chickens Return, Cooler Bag and Kids Lunchbox Giveaways Highlight Homestand with Biscuits

Published on July 27, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers welcome the Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, July 28 at Keesler Federal Park. This marks the Biscuits' second and final trip to Biloxi in 2026. Throughout the homestand, fans can access the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, right field beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone presented by Gulf Breeze Landscaping free of charge. For an upgraded experience, fans can purchase single-game and group packages for the Kloud 7 Yacht Club, offering an upscale indoor-outdoor experience. Kids can run the bases following every game presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi.

HOMESTAND SPECIAL: STRAWBERRY BISCUIT BALLS WITH SWEET GLAZE

TUESDAY, JULY 28, 6:35 p.m.

Fans can splash in with specialty 2-for-1 deals on merchandise, food, drinks and more as part of Twofer Tuesday, including two blended cocktails at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar for $18. The first 250 fans will also receive a Schooner's Baseball Card T-Shirt, presented by The Peoples Bank. Fans can purchase a 20oz souvenir tumbler for $13 with $7 refills at the first and third-base Beer Gardens as part of Brew Crew Tuesday presented by Coors Light.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29, 6:35 p.m.

It's Military Wednesday, presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans can enjoy a variety of deals with Wild Card Wednesday, which includes rotating food, drink and retail deals throughout the season. It's also Bark in the Park, where fans can bring their favorite four-legged friends to the game! Pups and their owners can hang out in designated dog-friendly sections 117 and 119. Pets will be available for adoption for FREE courtesy of the Humane Society of South Mississippi. All adoption fees will be covered by Ball Heating, Cooling Plumbing & Electrical.

THURSDAY, JULY 30, 6:35 p.m.

Tiki Thursday presented by Coca-Cola, Kicker108 and PBR puts the Corona Premier Tiki Bar front and center all night long! Enjoy live music from Dana Woods at the Tiki Bar from 5:30-7:30 p.m., a pregame happy hour, and $2 beers, hot dogs and Coca-Cola products throughout the ballpark. Fans can enjoy the beach area and Schooner's Splash Zone free of charge during the game. Fans can also cash in on almost 60% savings with the 'Tiki Thursday Deal', which includes a Reserved Level ticket and two drink vouchers for $17 in advance.

FRIDAY, JULY 31, 6:35 p.m.

It's a Fireworks Friday presented by Sparklight, with the best fireworks show on the Coast. Fireworks are set to begin after the final out. The Shuckers will also make a donation to a local non-profit through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund. It's also Sparklight Night, which will feature nine giveaways to be drawn and given away, including one every inning. Giveaways will include Sparklight Tumblers and an eero Max 7.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1, 6:05 p.m.

The fan-favorite Biloxi Beach Chickens return for one night only, featuring specialty jerseys! The first 1,000 fans will also receive a Beach Chickens cooler bag presented by Farm Families of Mississippi.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2, 5:05 p.m.

The Shuckers conclude their homestand with Family Sunday presented by Chicken Salad Chick. All fans can enjoy the Shuckers Sunday Value Menu, available at the main concessions stands during the game. Fans can also purchase a Sunday Fun Day Package with four tickets, hot dogs, chips, and drinks for $76 plus $19 for each additional ticket. Before the game, fans can visit the Shuckers Shop for player autographs. Make sure to stay after the game for Kids Run the Bases and Catch on the Field. The first 500 fans 14 and under will also receive a Shuckers-themed lunch box presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi. The Shuckers will also host their annual Faith and Family Night, which includes multiple religious groups from across the Coast. Make sure to arrive early for a special pregame concert from Empowered, a Christian rock band from Baton Rouge, who will perform live on the concourse until 4:40 p.m.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from July 27, 2026

Biloxi Beach Chickens Return, Cooler Bag and Kids Lunchbox Giveaways Highlight Homestand with Biscuits - Biloxi Shuckers

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