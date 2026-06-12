Clingstones Drop Thursday Night Battle in Extras

Published on June 11, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







The Columbus Clingstones (27-30) received a rehab start from Atlanta Braves right-hander Hurston Waldrep but dropped a 6-5 decision in 11 innings to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (30-30) on Thursday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Waldrep retired the first nine batters he faced and kept Pensacola off the scoreboard through the first three innings. Columbus grabbed an early lead in the second inning when Archer Brookman (3) launched a solo home run to right field.

Pensacola broke through in the fourth inning, scoring four runs to take control of the game. The biggest blow came on a three-run home run from Juan Matheus, giving the Blue Wahoos a 4-1 advantage.

The Clingstones chipped away at the deficit beginning in the sixth inning when Patrick Clohisy (4) blasted a solo homer to right field. Columbus tied the game in the eighth inning as Clohisy scored on a passed ball before David McCabe lined a 107-mph RBI single to center field to score Luke Waddell and make it 4-4.

Pensacola reclaimed the lead in the 10th inning on a Matheus RBI double, but Columbus answered immediately in the bottom half when Keshawn Ogans scored on a wild pitch to even the game at 5-5.

In the 11th inning, the Blue Wahoos plated the eventual winning run on a passed ball. Columbus put the tying run 90 feet away in the bottom of the inning after Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. advanced to third base, but Pensacola recorded the final out to secure the victory.

Key Contributors: Brookman (2-for-4, HR, RBI) and Clohisy (2-for-4, HR, RBI) each homered and recorded multi-hit games. RHP Brett Sears (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 6 SO) was outstanding in relief, allowing one run on three hits over 6.0 innings while striking out six. McCabe (1-for-5, RBI) delivered the game-tying hit in the eighth inning.

Notable: Hurston Waldrep became the first Atlanta Braves pitcher to make a rehab appearance with the Columbus Clingstones in franchise history.

Next Game (Friday, June 12): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 7:06 p.m. ET at Synovus Park. RHP Lucas Braun (0-3, 5.06 ERA) starts for the Clingstones against RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (0-2, 6.75 ERA) for the Blue Wahoos. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from June 11, 2026

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