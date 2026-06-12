McCroskey Goes Deep, Lookouts Pull Away Late for 4-2 Win

Published on June 11, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (29-29) saw an early lead slip away on Thursday night as the Chattanooga Lookouts (33-27) used a go-ahead two-run home run from catcher Ryan McCrystal in the sixth inning to claim a 4-2 victory at Erlanger Park. The loss leaves Rocket City 3.0 games behind Chattanooga in the North Division standings with 10 games remaining in the first half.

The Trash Pandas struck first against Chattanooga starter Jonathan Harmon (W, 6-2) in the third inning. David Calabrese drew a leadoff walk and Mac McCroskey followed with a single before Nick Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly to center field, giving Rocket City a 1-0 lead.

Trash Pandas starter Joel Hurtado (L, 4-2) carried a no-hitter into the fourth inning before Pablo Aliendo delivered a two-out RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.

The teams traded solo home runs in the fifth inning. McCroskey led off the frame by driving an opposite-field home run into the Rocket City bullpen in right field, putting the Trash Pandas back in front, 2-1. The blast was McCroskey's third home run of the season and his first since April 11 at Knoxville. Chattanooga answered in the bottom half when veteran infielder Zavier Warren connected on a solo shot to even the score once again.

Hurtado returned for the sixth and retired the first two batters before issuing a walk to Aliendo. McCrystal followed by lofting a fly ball down the left-field line that appeared to glance off the top of the wall, but was ruled a two-run home run, giving the Lookouts a 4-2 lead they would not relinquish.

The loss snapped a dominant stretch for Hurtado, who allowed four runs on five hits over 6.0 innings while walking three and striking out four. It marked the first time since April 16 that the Angels' No. 23 prospect had allowed more than two earned runs in a start, which was also the last time he suffered a loss.

Harmon earned his league-leading sixth win, matching a season high with seven strikeouts over 6.0 innings. The right-hander allowed two runs on three hits while walking three.

Chris Cortez and Bryce Osmond each contributed a scoreless inning of relief to keep Rocket City within striking distance, but Chattanooga relievers Will Cannon (H, 4) and Jonathan Lavallee (S, 5) retired all six batters they faced to secure the Lookouts' second win of the series.

In a game dominated by pitching, the two clubs combined for just eight hits. Rocket City managed only three, with McCroskey accounting for two, including his home run, while Tucker Flint added the other hit to extend his hitting streak to four games.

The Trash Pandas and Lookouts continue their series on Friday night at Erlanger Park. First pitch is set for 6:00 pm CT with RHP Ryan Johnson (0-1, 1.93) starting for Rocket City against RHP Javi Rivera (0-3, 6.14) for the Lookouts. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for the final series of the first half, June 2-7, against the Tampa Bay Rays Double-A affiliate, the Montgomery Biscuits. The sixth homestand features an early 5:05 start on Tuesday, Hawaiian shirt giveaway, Tail Waggin' Tuesday, Wine Wednesday, Soccer Night, and Live music throughout the week. The homestand also features our famous alter egos for Bama Butts Night and Alabama White Sauce Night, BBQ sampling competitions, plus two nights of Postgame Fireworks, Agriculture Night, and a Father's Day celebration on Sunday, highlighted by a pregame brunch and a postgame catch on the field.







Southern League Stories from June 11, 2026

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