Bartolero's Big Debut Powers Trash Pandas Past Lookouts

Published on June 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (29-28) responded on Wednesday night with a 7-2 victory over the Chattanooga Lookouts (32-27) at Erlanger Park to even the series at 1-1. Rocket City scored in each of the first four innings and received home runs from Harold Coll and Caleb Bartolero. With the win, the Trash Pandas are now 2.0 games behind the Lookouts for first place and a half-game behind Knoxville in the Southern League North standings, with 11 games remaining in the first half.

The Trash Pandas jumped out to an early lead with single runs in each of the first four innings. In the first inning, Raudi Rodriguez drew a one-out walk and later scored on a two-out single by Cole Fontenelle. In the second, Coll walked to lead off the inning, advanced to second on a stolen base, and moved to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Bartolero in his first Double-A at-bat.

Rocket City added another run in the third inning. Raudi Rodriguez again reached on a one-out walk, stole his 20th base of the season to get into scoring position, and scored on Fontenelle's second consecutive single. In the fourth, Coll opened the frame with a solo home run to left, his third of the season, giving the Pandas a 4-0 lead.

The Lookouts finally got on the board against Rocket City starter Nate Snead (W, 1-2) in the bottom of the fourth. Leo Balcazar, Tuesday's hero, hit a two-out homer for his second in two games to make it 4-1. In the fifth, Snead walked back-to-back hitters before Carlos Jorge delivered an RBI single to pull Chattanooga within two at 4-2. Snead then retired the next two batters to escape further damage.

Snead, the former Tennessee Vol, gave up a pair of baserunners in the sixth on a walk and a single before exiting after 80 pitches, with reliever Jose Gonzalez coming on. Making his third relief appearance since moving to the bullpen, Gonzalez struck out two straight batters to end the inning. Snead, the Angels' No. 19 prospect, earned his first Double-A win in his third start, allowing two runs on four hits, walking four, and striking out five.

Rocket City began to pull away in the sixth inning. Elijah Dunham led off a string of five straight hits with a two-out single. Bartolero followed with a two-run home run in his Double-A debut, making it 6-2. JJ D'Orazio then doubled and scored on a Nick Rodriguez RBI single to push the lead to 7-2. Raudi Rodriguez added another single but was left on base.

Chattanooga starter Nick Sando (L, 1-2) lasted just 2.1 innings, allowing three runs on two hits, walking three, and striking out four. Nestor Lorant worked 6.0 innings in relief, giving up the other four runs while striking out six without issuing a walk.

Gonzalez struck out four and walked one over 1.2 hitless innings, and Carlos Espinosa added 1.2 hitless innings, striking out three but loading the bases in the ninth. Luke Murphy (S, 12) recorded the final out via strikeout, earning his minor league-leading 12th save of the season.

Bartolero, a Troy University product, finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs in his Trash Pandas debut. Fontenelle recorded a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Dunham also went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Rodriguez reached base safely three times, finishing 1-for-3 with two walks and scoring twice.

The Trash Pandas and Lookouts continue their series on Thursday night at Erlanger Park. First pitch is set for 6:00 pm CT with RHP Joel Hurtado (4-1, 2.52) starting for Rocket City against RHP Johnathan Harmon (5-2, 4.66) for the Lookouts. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Live, MLB.tv, and MiLB.tv, and listen locally on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2 and ESPN The Zone 97.7 FM.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field to close out the first half of the season, June 9-14, against the Montgomery Biscuits!







Southern League Stories from June 10, 2026

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