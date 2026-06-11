Barons Rebound for Doubleheader Split

Published on June 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Birmingham Barons split the doubleheader with the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday night. The Barons won the second game 2-1 but lost the first 14-1. The win in the second game breaks a six-game losing streak and a six-game losing streak to Biloxi.

In the first game, the Barons continued their struggles as they gave up 14 runs, eight earned runs, and 11 hits. The Barons could only produce three hits and one run on offense.

In the second game, the Barons (22-37) scored first. In the top of the first inning, Alec Makarewicz doubled down the left field line and went to third base on a wild pitch. Anthony DePino ground out scored Makarewicz, and the Barons took a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third inning for Biloxi (30-27), Mark Coley II homered to left field for his third home run of the season. The game was tied at 1-1.

In the top of the eighth inning for the Barons, Jeral Perez started the inning at second base. Grant Magill bunt singled, moving Perez to third base. Pinch hitter Jacob Burke's sacrifice fly scored Perez, and the Barons took a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Biloxi had runners at third and second base with one out, but Jonathan Clark got the two outs and stranded the Shuckers' runners to get the win.

Phil Fox pitched two innings and got a strikeout. Luke Bell pitched two innings, giving up one hit, one run, and a walk with a strikeout. Jackson Kelley pitched two innings, giving up one hit with a strikeout. Clark (2-0, 2.35) gets the win in relief, going two innings, giving up two walks with three strikeouts.







Southern League Stories from June 10, 2026

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