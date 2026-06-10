Biloxi Sends Barons to Fifth Straight Defeat

Published on June 9, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Biloxi Shuckers won 9-7 over the Birmingham Barons in a slugfest before 2,508 at Regions Field on Tuesday night. The Barons have lost five straight games and have lost all six games to the Shuckers this season.

Starting pitcher Dylan Cumming gets the no-decision, going 4.2 innings, giving up seven hits, four earned runs, and two walks with four strikeouts. Morris Austin (0-2, 19.64) gets the loss, going 0.2 innings, giving up no hits, four earned runs, and three walks with a strikeout. Nick Altermatt pitched 1.2 innings, giving up one hit, one earned run, and one walk with a strikeout. Jarold Rosado pitched two innings, giving up two hits, no runs, and no walks with two strikeouts.

Biloxi (29-26) scored first in the game on an RBI single by Eduardo Garcia. The Shuckers take a 1-0 lead. Birmingham (21-36) tied the game in the bottom of the first inning on an Anthony DePino sacrifice fly that scored Alec Makarewicz.

In the top of the third inning, Mike Boeve singled, scoring Jesus Made, and the Shuckers took the 2-1 lead. In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Barons took the lead. Samuel Zavala hit his sixth home run of the season to tie the game at 2-2. With Jacob Burke striking out but getting on base on the wild pitch, Colby Shelton hits a two-run home run to give the Barons the 4-2 lead.

Biloxi scored two runs in the fifth and five runs in the sixth to open the game up. The Shuckers took a 9-4 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Barons closed the gap. Jeral Perez walked. Jorge Corona doubled down the left field line. Wilfred Veras' sacrifice fly scored Perez, and the Barons trailed 9-5. Jordan Spinkle singled to put the runners at third and first base. Sprinkle steals second base for his 24th steal of the season. DePino's sacrifice fly scores Sprinkle. The Barons trailed 9-7.

The Barons, in the last two innings, got runners on base, but couldn't get any more runs the rest of the game.

For the Barons, DePino had two hits and three RBI. Zavala had two hits, one run, and one RBI. Shelton had the two-run home run.

Up next in Game 2 of the seven-game series, the Barons will send LHP Jake Palsich (1-4, 5.03) to the mound while Biloxi will start RHP Tanner Gillis (1-2, 3.86). First pitch will be 7:00 pm.







Southern League Stories from June 9, 2026

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